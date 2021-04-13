Both Foo Fighters and Pearl Jam singer Eddie Vedder will participate in Global Citizen's upcoming "Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World" on May 8. The virtual music showcase supports the ongoing push for COVID-19 vaccination that's happening across the globe.

Joining the Foos and Vedder will be the show’s host, singer Selena Gomez, plus additional performers in Jennifer Lopez, J Balvin and H.E.R.

Foo Fighters and Vedder each promoted the broadcast on social media on Tuesday (April 13) — see their posts down toward the bottom of this page.

"I'm honored to be hosting 'Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World,'" Gomez said in a statement. "This is a historic moment to encourage people around the world to take the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available to them, call on world leaders to share vaccine doses equitably and to bring people together for a night of music in a way that hasn't felt possible in the past year. I can't wait to be a part of it.“

Global Citizen is organizing the livestreamed event to celebrate the "hope that COVID-19 vaccines are offering families and communities around the world. We are calling on world leaders to step up to make sure vaccines are accessible for all so we can end the pandemic for everyone, everywhere."

"Vax Live" airs May 8 at 8PM ET on both YouTube and iHeartRadio radio stations. It airs simultaneously on television via ABC, ABC News Live and CBS, as Billboard reported.

Global Citizen is an international advocacy and education organization working to help eradicate extreme poverty. Since 2011, its millions of worldwide members have taken over 24 million actions to target world leaders to end extreme poverty by 2030, the group states of its impact.