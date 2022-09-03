It has happened and it actually happened not too many years ago. I am sure you can all remember back to the snowstorm we got in the Fall of 2011 right before Halloween. If I am not mistaken I believe it happened in 2012 as well.

Snow before Thanksgiving can be a bit of a bother but before Halloween, it is truly a nuisance. I remember that year because I was a storyteller at Headless Horseman in Ulster Park, New York and we weren't sure the wagons were going to roll that night. Flashback, they did and it turned out to be a pretty good night to tell a ghost story or two the weather added a cool creepy factor.

Will We get another Halloween Nor'Easter?

The Halloween Nor'Easter of 2011 as it is referred to now was basically unexpected. The storm itself was record-breaking and a surprise. The operative word in the statement is "surprise". This time of year, hurricanes and Nor'Easters are forming in the Atlantic every day. Even though this storm was a surprise and a bit of a fluke we should never be surprised if it happens again.

So what about this year? The Almanac has chimed in with their prediction but I tend to make up my own ideas. I think it is safe to say with the heat we have had this summer I would be hard-pressed to say that the snow is going to fly anytime soon.

A reliable source for good weather information is the Farmer's Almanac which has already made its predictions for the winter ahead.

