A child getting stuck in a vending machine isn't just something you see in the movies or on TV. It really happened at Destiny USA in Syracuse.

The Syracuse Fire Department were called Wednesday, April 21, around 5:30 PM after a kid crawled inside a machine that dispenses prizes and got stuck. Firefighters had to disassemble the machine to de-claw the child. "We are happy to report that there were no injuries," the fire department shared on Facebook.

Credit - Syracuse Fire Department

It happened inside Billy Beez according to the child's grandmother Jackie Perez. "My oldest granddaughter assisted my youngest granddaughter into the vending machine," she shared on Facebook.

Several people are questioning how this could happen and where the parents were. "It only takes a second," Perez said. "We turned our backs and boom there she was in the vending machine."

The good news is firefighters were able to quickly rescue the child and no one was hurt.

This is also a good reminder to never take your eyes off children, especially when you're out in public. They can be gone in a second. And the next thing you know they are inside a vending machine.

The other question on everyone's minds is - did the child at least get a toy?