Firefighters Rescue Child Trapped in Vending Machine at Destiny USA in Syracuse

Credit - Syracuse Fire Department

A child getting stuck in a vending machine isn't just something you see in the movies or on TV. It really happened at Destiny USA in Syracuse.

The Syracuse Fire Department were called Wednesday, April 21, around 5:30 PM after a kid crawled inside a machine that dispenses prizes and got stuck. Firefighters had to disassemble the machine to de-claw the child. "We are happy to report that there were no injuries," the fire department shared on Facebook.

Credit - Syracuse Fire Department

It happened inside Billy Beez according to the child's grandmother Jackie Perez. "My oldest granddaughter assisted my youngest granddaughter into the vending machine," she shared on Facebook.

Several people are questioning how this could happen and where the parents were. "It only takes a second," Perez said. "We turned our backs and boom there she was in the vending machine."

The good news is firefighters were able to quickly rescue the child and no one was hurt.

This is also a good reminder to never take your eyes off children, especially when you're out in public. They can be gone in a second. And the next thing you know they are inside a vending machine.

The other question on everyone's minds is - did the child at least get a toy?

KEEP READING: Here are the most popular baby names in every state

Using March 2019 data from the Social Security Administration, Stacker compiled a list of the most popular names in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., according to their 2018 SSA rankings. The top five boy names and top five girl names are listed for each state, as well as the number of babies born in 2018 with that name. Historically common names like Michael only made the top five in three states, while the less common name Harper ranks in the top five for 22 states.

Curious what names are trending in your home state? Keep reading to see if your name made the top five -- or to find inspiration for naming your baby.

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.
Filed Under: destiny usa, syracuse, syracuse fire department
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top