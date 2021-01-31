We're getting ready for the Big Game here at WPDH and we want to set you up to have the best at home celebration. We've teamed up with Tops Friendly Markets and Newburgh Brewing Company to present Fill Your Fridge, Stuff Your Face.

Each weekday morning Boris and Robyn will announce the Big Game Song of the Day at 9:10. Listen throughout the day and be caller number 10 to 845-471-9734 when you hear that song play and you will win $50 to Tops Friendly Markets and $50 to Newburgh Brewing Company! We will also work with you to arrange prize pickup this week before the weekend!

Make sure you download the WPDH so you will be the first to know when the Big Game Song of the Day will play! Just enter your number below:

Enter your number to get our free mobile app