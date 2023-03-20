FBI: New York Man To ‘Crucify’ Many During Parade In Hudson Valley

The FBI hopes they thwarted a Hudson Valley man's plan to "crucify" others during a popular parade.

Over the weekend, Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Michael J. Driscoll, Assistant Director in Charge of the New York Field Office of the FBI, NYPD Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell and the City of Yonkers Police Department announced a man was arrested for allegedly trying to kill Yonkers Police Department officers and the Yonkers Mayor.

FBI, U.S. Attorney Announces Arrest Of Yonkers Man For Threatening To Kill Yonkers Police Officers

Ridon Kola, 32, of Yonkers, New York, was charged with making threatening interstate communications.

“As alleged, Ridon Kola posted threats on social media against law enforcement, stating his support for ISIS and his intention to murder numerous police officers. Undeterred after questioning from law enforcement, Kola’s conduct escalated, as he continued to assure police his threats would be carried out," U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said.

Escalating threats Of Violence In Westchester County, New York

Kola is accused of escalating threats of violence against law enforcement, culminating in recent online threats against the Yonkers Police Department in connection with the Yonkers St. Patrick’s Day parade scheduled for Saturday, March 18.

“As we allege today, Kola, who has demonstrated support for radical Islamic extremism and terrorist attacks, made a series of threats to the lives of law enforcement and others, and now he will be forced to face the consequences of his actions. Counterterrorism remains the FBI’s top priority, and through our NY JTTF, we remain committed to keeping all New Yorkers safe from acts of terror," FBI Assistant Director Michael J. Driscoll said.

Social Media Posts Allegedly Made By Yonkers, New York Man

In some posts, Kola supported ISIS and showed himself with an axe, officials say.

According to federal officials, some of his threatening posts include:

On November 19, 2021, Kola s posted to a YPD official social media account a message in Albanian that translated to the following: “I am going to slaughter you little girls.”

On December 5, 2021,Kola s posted to the same YPD social media account a message stating that: “Starting tomorrow I will start killing your officers just so u know who is doing it, Ridon Kola Albanian blood,” and that he would also kill the Mayor of Yonkers.

January 2023, Kola s posted multiple statements expressing support for “jihad,” or “to war against non-Muslims,” and the establishment of a “caliphate.”

March 6, 2023, Kola sent a direct message to the YPD social media account stating: “I’m looking for that officer that came to my house and threatened me and my family to kill us. I’m going to burn the world until I find him Vallahi [by God], no matter what happens to me there will never be peace in this country anymore! Allahu Ekberr.”

March 7, 2023, Kola posted a statement praising Sayfullo Saipov, the recently convicted perpetrator of a terrorist attack for ISIS.

March 9, 2023, Kola’s social media account profile included the statement, “Now is personal America and the world!!!” and a threat to burn “cia fbi nsa police jud[g]es alive w their families too!”

March 9, Kola sent two direct messages to the YPD social media account stating: “First people to be crucified will be the Yonkers rats Vallahi. Allahu Ekberr”; and “I will crucify Yonkers cops and their bosses all along McLean ave. It will be a horror scene . . . Allahu Ekberr.”

McLean Avenue in Yonkers is part of the route for the Yonkers St. Patrick’s Day Parade which took place on Saturday, March 18. Kola lives on the parade route.

Yonkers police did issue Kola a warning for his alleged threats in 2021.

