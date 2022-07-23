Family Dog Finds Venomous Snake in Delaware County Living Room

Talk about a nightmare! This is definitely not something you want to wake up to in the middle of the night.

The Department of Environmental Conservation reports that back on July 6th at 3 AM, they received a call about a rattlesnake inside a Delaware County home. According to the report, the homeowner was woken up by their dog barking in the living room.

Rattlesnake in the Living Room

When the homeowner went out to see what the dog was barking at they came across a 3.5 Timber Rattlesnake. ECO Officer Osborne was able to contain the snake and move it to a safe location away from any homes.

Timber Rattlesnakes are no strangers to the Hudson Valley. You've seen them on the trails across the mid-Hudson region in places like Sam's Point in New Paltz and the Cornish Estates in Cold Spring.

The DEC explains that timber rattlesnakes "have an active season that runs from late April until mid-October. In Northern New York, emergence is often delayed until mid-May. Upon emerging from the den, they are rather lethargic and spend most of their time under cover or basking under partly cloudy to sunny skies."

The DEC also reiterates that "Contrary to popular opinion, a rattlesnake will not pursue or attack a person unless threatened or provoked."

During the COVID-19 lockdown, Hudson Valley residents were exploring the trails in the region more and more, which lead to more sightings of timber rattlesnakes. We reached out to the DEC back in July of 2021 to ask if the Hudson Valley was being overrun with rattlesnakes. They debunked that theory, stating:

With the ongoing increase in interest and participation in outdoor recreation, there may be more observations with more people in the woods.

If you see a rattlesnake, the DEC recommends staying as far away as possible and report the sighting to them. Timber Rattlesnakes are considered a threatened species protected by law.