Extreme Violence: Hudson Valley Man Murdered Outside New York State Deli

Two Hudson Valley men have been charged with murder after they "engaged in an act of extreme violence."

On Thursday, Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II announced today that Oscar Garcia-Garcia, 27, and 40-year-old Eustaquio Diaz-Gutierrez both of Spring Valley were charged with murder.

Rockland County, New York Men Charged With Murder

Police Make Arrest In BTK Murders Getty Images loading...

Both were charged with murder in the second degree after an unresponsive male was found by Spring Valley Police Department just after Christmas.

“As alleged, the defendants engaged in an act of extreme violence that resulted in the death of the victim. I commend the investigative work from the Spring Valley Police Department and supporting agencies for quickly apprehending the suspects," Walsh said.

Rockland County Man Fatally Stabbed In Neck In Spring Valley, New York

Google Google loading...

On December 29, 2022, at approximately 1:10 a.m., the Spring Valley Police Department responded to the area of Johnson Street and North Myrtle Avenue regarding reports of an unresponsive male laying on the road.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Police found 52-year-old Luis Pinduisaca-Villa of Spring Valley on Johnson Street adjacent to 55 North Myrtle Avenue.

The Maple Deli and Maple Avenue Chinese restaurant are located at 55 North Myrtle Avenue, according to Google Maps.

Google Google loading...

Pinduisaca-Villa later died as a result of a wound inflicted on his neck, officials say.

Garcia-Garcia and Diaz-Gutierrez were arrested later that day for the alleged crime and remanded to Rockland County Jail.

See More: Food Network Chef With NYC Experience Brings Back Hudson Valley Eatery

The investigation was handled by the Spring Valley Police Department with assistance from the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State Close to 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley have recently gone missing. You can help a New York family get reunited with a missing loved one.