Explore Lyndhurst Mansion After Dark This Halloween Season

How would you like to explore a Hudson Valley mansion...at night? This Halloween, in the most haunted town in New York, you can explore one of the most interesting mansions after the sun goes down.

Sleepy Hollow is arguably one of the most haunted towns in America and lucky for us in the Hudson Valley, it's right in our own backyard.

Every year, as the calendar changes and we officially enter fall, the town of Sleepy Hollow channels its spooky history and puts together a list of hauntingly fun Halloween activities. There are ghost tours, The Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze and much more.

In years past, Lyndhurst Mansion would host Jay Ghoul's House of Curiosities, a 40-minute show with the mansion dressed in eerie lighting and Halloween decorations. However, for 2021 this event has been retired according to their website.

Have no fear, they are replacing the show with Lyndhurst After Dark. Think about Lyndhurst "draped in candlelight" as you "experience the history of the Mansion and explore Victorian lore in the glow of an October evening." Visitors will be allowed to walk through the mansion and check out the spirited decorations and their "special collection" of items on display that are related to the superstitions of that time period.

This is not a tour, but a timed walk, and tickets and reservations are needed. It's not your typical haunted house either, you'll be standing for a long period of time and there are 2 floors of haunted fun for you to explore. You can purchase your tickets by phone at 1(888)718-4253.

Tickets are on sale now.

