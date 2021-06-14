Eric Clapton Sets Only 2021 North American Shows

Eric Clapton has announced a slate of U.S. concerts for September, with Jimmie Vaughan as a special guest.

These are Clapton's only scheduled 2021 stops in North America. Dates are listed below; tickets go on sale at 10AM local time this Friday.

Clapton, who claimed to have had a "disastrous" reaction to a coronavirus vaccination, is coming off a new collaboration with Van Morrison. Credited to Slowhand & Van, "The Rebels" updates the anti-lockdown track "Where Have All the Rebels Gone" from Morrison's most recent studio album.

They'd already released "Stand and Deliver," which joined earlier pandemic-related protest songs from Morrison like "Born to Be Free," "As I Walked Out" and "No More Lockdown."

For Clapton, the issue was personal: "My hands and feet were either frozen, numb or burning, and pretty much useless for two weeks" after receiving the second shot, Clapton said. "I feared I would never play again. I suffer with peripheral neuropathy and should never have gone near the needle."

The since-recovered Clapton's touring band will include Paul Carrack of Squeeze and Mike + the Mechanics; longtime collaborators Doyle Bramhall II, Nathan East and Steve Gadd; and backing vocals from Katie Kissoon. His September shows precede a European tour that was rescheduled to Spring 2022 because of continued coronavirus restrictions.

Eric Clapton 2021 U.S. Tour

9/13 – Fort Worth, TX, Dickies Arena

9/15 – Austin, TX, Frank Erwin Center

9/17 – Houston, TX, Toyota Center

9/18 – New Orleans, LA, Smoothie King Center

9/21 – Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

9/23 – Atlanta, GA, Gas South Arena

9/25 – Tampa, FL, Amalie Arena

9/26 – Hollywood, FL, Seminole Hard Rock

