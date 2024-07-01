Enter to Win Premium Meet & Greet For Impractical Jokers at Bethel Woods 7/19

Impractical Jokers are headed to Bethel Wood Center for the Arts this July 19th as part of their summer tour! We're giving fans a chance to experience this live comedy show with a pair of premium reserved seats in addition to a special meet and greet after the show, see below on how you can win:

Hailing from Staten Island, NY, Murr, Sal, and Q first met in high school and later founded The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe in 1999. Following years of live improv and sketch comedy performances, The Tenderloins gained online fame with their internet sketches, amassing millions of views. This success paved the way for their creation of the immensely popular Impractical Jokers series which is now currently in its 10th season.

As truTV's longest-running and highest-rated original comedy, the Impractical Jokers have maintained a steady touring schedule over the past eight years. Their popular live show has entertained over one million fans across the US and UK, with notable sold-out performances including six nights at Radio City Music Hall, a sold-out show at Madison Square Garden, and six sold-out shows at London’s O2 Arena.

The shows on this tour will feature the Jokers engaging in interactive comedy while incorporating elements familiar from their television series. Audiences can expect a mix of stand-up routines, improvised skits, and audience participation, mirroring the spontaneous humor and awkward situations that define their TV show. This will be an incredibly fun show you won't want to miss!

Tickets for their tour are on sale now on Ticketmaster, but we have a pair of free tickets and a meet & greet opportunity just for you! Enter below for a chance to win and we'll contact the winner before the show: