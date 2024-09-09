Enter to Win a VIP Package for Megadeth at Bethel Woods on 9/13

EXCLUSIVE VIP GIVEAWAY! We're giving one lucky winner the chance to see Megadeth at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts on Friday September 13th and receive the full VIP experience. See below on how you can win the package, including front row tickets, and everything else it includes:

If you're a fan of Megadeth, then you need to win this exceptional collection of exclusive Megadeth experiences and merchandise! This incredible prize package includes a pair of coveted front-row tickets to the show, ensuring an up-close view of the whole show. The winner will also have the chance for a unique individual photo opportunity with Megadeth, capturing a once-in-a-lifetime moment with the band. Additionally, they will experience an interactive photo op featuring a 3D life-size Vic Rattlehead and the iconic Peace Sells album cover, offering a truly immersive experience.

Beyond these thrilling opportunities, the winner will benefit from VIP early entry into the venue, allowing them to bypass the lines and get a head start on the evening's festivities. They will also receive a specially designed Megadeth T-shirt, available exclusively through VIP packages, and a limited edition collectible tour poster that is sure to be a prized keepsake. Further enhancing their experience, the winner will gain access to exclusive Megadeth VIP merchandise and have the opportunity to purchase rare memorabilia, including autographed items and stage pieces. To top it all off, they will receive a commemorative VIP laminate and lanyard, marking their exclusive access and special status.

Regular tickets for this show can still be purchased now, but if you entered below you could win the full VIP Megadeth experience! Our winner will be contacted prior to the show: