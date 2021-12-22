Emergency Rent Money Still Available For Dutchess Renters in Need

Are you still sweating your monthly bills? Covid has affected so much more than where we need to wear a face mask and when, it has affected every part of our day-to-day lives. Just haven't been able to catch up and you do have a job?

Have you been able to cover your rent? If you live in Dutchess County, NY there is still a chance that you can get help. Dutchess is one of the few counties in New York State that still has funds available to help you pay back rent through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

Can you be kicked out of your apartment?

The moratorium on tenant evictions has been extended, through January 15, 2022, but you need to be able to show your landlord or the court proof of hardship.

How do you go about applying for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP)?

So how can you apple? You can apply with New York State directly, online. You will need to provide information, like name, address, social security number, proof of rental amount and residency, proof of income (of lack of), and a copy of a utility bill.

For the entire info on applying you can check out the New York State site or Hudson River Housing, which also has additional housing programs throughout the county.

