Ellenville Police Respond After Student Says ‘He’s Got a Gun’

Ellenville police responded after students were heard talking about a student bringing a gun to school.

The student was apparently joking.

Ellenville, New York School Placed On Lockdown

Just before 10:30 a.m. on Thursday Ellenville Junior-Senior High School was placed on lockdown after a staff member overheard two junior high students talking, and a third student said, “he’s got a gun," according to school officials.

"The staff member immediately reported what they overheard to an administrator. The lockdown was called and Ellenville Police responded to the school within minutes. Police conducted a sweep of the building and confirmed that there was no weapon," Ellenville Superintendent of Schools Lisa A. Wiles said in a statement to the community.

The Ellenville Police Department responded following reports that a 13-year-old student had a gun. Arriving officers quickly found the student and placed him into custody, police say.

Ellenville Student Makes "Joke" About Bringing Gun To School

Police searched the school and found no weapons. Authorities learned the student and another student made a "joke" about having a gun, police say.

"At no time, especially on the heels of what has transpired in Buffalo and Texas, is it appropriate for anyone to make a comment about being in possession of a weapon in school," Ellenville Police Chief Philip Mattracion stated. "It is not a laughing matter. This is extremely serious and in every single instance this will create a reaction from school officials and law enforcement."

Following the investigation, the Ellenville Police Department and Ulster County District Attorney's Office determined "there were no actionable grounds for arrest." The student was turned over to school officials for disciplinary action.

Ellenville Student 'Will Face Consequences

"The Ellenville School District takes incidents such as this very seriously, and the students will face consequences as outlined by the District’s Code of Conduct," Wiles said. "We are committed to doing all that we can to keep our students and staff safe."

During the lockdown, students remained in their classrooms and movement throughout the building was restricted. No one was allowed to enter or exit the school. The lockdown was lifted at 11:18 a.m.

This comes just days after at least 19 children and two teachers were killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. It's the worst school shooting in almost a decade, since the tragedy at Sandy Hook.

Leaders from across New York State and the Hudson Valley reacted to the tragedy in Texas.