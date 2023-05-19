Did you feel it? Some lower Hudson Valley residents say they felt the earth move.

A 2.2 magnitude earthquake was reported early Friday morning in Westchester County, New York City and two other states.

The epicenter for the small, but prominent quake was just south of Hastings-on-Hudson.

Nearby places included Dobbs Ferry, Yonkers and Eastchester. Nearly 140 residents reported feeling the earthquake, to the USGS, as of this writing.

The USGS classifies the quake as a Category IV Earthquake. Category IV Earthquakes come with "light" shaking, officials say.

Residents in Yonkers and across Westchester County also felt the earth move, CBS 880 reports.

The quake happened around 1:53 a.m. on Friday.

Earthquake Felt In Yonkers, Hastings-on-Hudson, the Bronx

People in the Bronx also felt the earthquake, which was also reported in northeast New Jersey and Danbury, Connecticut, ABC reports.

"I assumed that maybe it was some trucks passing, but literally sitting here, I'm like, the ground shook too much, the house shook too much," Erica Diggs told ABC.

No damage or injuries have been reported, as of this reporting.

There are fault lines in Ramapa and New York City. The Ramapop fault line cutes diagonal across the region.

