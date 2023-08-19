Dutchess County Sheriff Providing Free Child ID’s at Fair

In my experience being a parent is not the hardest job but it is challenging. It certainly may be the most stressful. Kids are an absolute joy but they can be taxing physically and emotionally. Being a parent can also cause several mental stresses. Parents constantly worry about their children.

According to Global Missing Kids, it is estimated that roughly 460,000 kids go missing every year in the United States.

One thing that can prevent your child getting lost is an ID. In some cases having an ID can expedite the process of reuniting them with their parents or guardians if they get lost or separated. The ID can serve other purposes as well. In emergencies or accidents, having a Child ID card can provide first responders with critical information to that would help them make informed decisions about the child's well-being and medical needs.

Sometimes obtaining these cards can cost money and be time consuming as well. The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office is trying to make it a simple process for families at a location they may already be planning to visit.

Sheriff’s Office is bringing the initiative Operation Safe Child at the Fair to the Dutchess County Fair. The program will be offered to parents and children from 11am – 1pm and 5pm – 7pm each day that the Fair located at the Sheriff’s Office tent inside the fairgrounds.

The Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department recently held a similar event for Hudson Parents at the Poughkeepsie Galleria Mall.