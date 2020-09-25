Dutchess County Seeks Proposals for Youth Program Funding

The Dutchess County Department of Community and Family Services Division of Youth Services is seeking proposals for youth development programs for 2021.

Program funding will be awarded in two categories, Youth Development Programs, and Runaway and Homeless Youth Act.

Programs that provide free, direct services designed to improve youth and community outcomes, will be awarded grants ranging from $5,000 to $25,000.

Programs must serve Dutchess County residents up to 21 years of age for the calendar year of 2021. Eligible applicants should be either a county municipality or a non-profit, community-based organization operating in Dutchess County. They must also be able to meet the County's insurance requirements.

The Division of Youth Services has scheduled three grant workshops for non-profit agencies and municipalities not familiar with the application process. Two in-person workshops will take place at the Dutchess County DBCH in conference room C-104, located at 230 North Road in Poughkeepsie.

The third workshop will be held virtually through Webex. The workshops are scheduled for the following dates and times:

Tuesday, October 27th, from 2-4 p.m. at DBCH

Wednesday, October 28th, from 10 a.m.-noon at DBCH

Wednesday, October 28th from 2:30-4:30 p.m. on WebEx (virtual session)