Dutchess County Man Facing Second Sexual Offense Charge in Month

A Dutchess County man was arrested again after a second alleged victim came forward. Police believe there could be more victims.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Wednesday, the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of 40-year-old Tyson Kreig of Red Hook, in connection with an ongoing investigation into inappropriate sexual contact.

Kreig was arrested by Sheriff’s Office Detectives on Monday and charged with forcible touching and unlawful imprisonment, which are both misdemeanors. Police didn't release any further details about this case or details about the victim.

This arrest comes as the result of another victim coming forward since Kreig’s previous arrest on Jan. 12. In January, Kreig was arrested after a week-long investigation into an allegation of inappropriate sexual conduct. Kreig was accused of subjecting the victim to sexual contact without their consent. He was charged with sexual misconduct, which is a misdemeanor. More information about the alleged victim hasn't been released.

After being processed Kreig was arraigned before the Town of Red Hook Court and released to probation with a return court date later this month.

If anyone has information about this case or similar incidents involving Mr. Kreig they are urged to contact Detective Jeffrey Cohen at 845-486-3827 or jcohen@dutchessny.gov. Information can also be provided via the Sheriff’s Office tipline at 845-605-CLUE (2583) or dcsotips@gmail.com, and all information will be kept confidential.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post newsletter.

Keep Reading: