Drunk ‘Boogeyman’ Killed Hudson Valley Father, Teen in New York

A Hudson Valley man is heading to prison for a wrong-way drunk driving crash that killed a local father and high school student.

On Monday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that Somers resident Jaime Paucar was sentenced to state prison for a drunk wrong-way, head-on collision he caused. The crash killed two Westchester County residents, including a high school student.

Paucar, 52, was sentenced on Monday to 8 to 25 years in state prison.

In February, following a four-week bench trial, he was found guilty of aggravated vehicular homicide, two counts of manslaughter, two counts of assault, aggravated DWI, DWI, reckless driver, leaving the scene of an incident without reporting property damage, and leaving the scene of an incident without reporting a personal injury.

Paucar was acquitted of two counts of second-degree murder.

On January 30, 2020, at approximately 8:30 p.m., Paucar drove westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-287 in Harrison when he crashed head-on into the car driven by 57-year-old Jordan Wachtell, whose 17-year-old son and two teenage friends were passengers.

A Westchester County toxicologist determined Paucar had a blood alcohol content of .24 at the time of the collision.

Wachtell died at the scene.

“The impact of Jordan’s untimely death has left me lost, devastated, and fearful for our future," the wife of Jordan Wachtell said in her impact statement to the court. "I am now facing life alone without my co-parent, my life partner, my friend, my confidant, my biggest fan and the protector and sole wage earner of my family... On top of my own grief, it is heartbreaking to watch my children fear risk, fear loss, lose emotional energy, in short, be traumatized.”

One of the passengers, Eric Goldberg, 17, was transported to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, where he died later that night.

“Eric was only 17 when he was killed. He had his whole life ahead him," the mother of Eric Goldberg said. "He had so many hopes and dreams for the future that I know he would have accomplished. All of this was taken away from him and us on January 30, 2020. Eric would be a sophomore in college now, and while most parents visit their children in college, I go to visit my son at the cemetery... There’s no sentence that could ever be given that would justify taking Eric’s life and Eric away from us.”

Wachtell’s son and the other surviving passenger were also transported to Westchester Medical Center and treated for their injuries.

“I still have nightmares... To me, you are the boogeyman" a surviving passenger said in court. "We were just four people going to a basketball game. We could have never known your name or who you were but you were selfish... You killed one of my best friends, Eric Goldberg. You killed Jordan Wachtell... You changed the lives of the Goldbergs, Wachtells and Rosens forever. You were the one who made my friends cry… You’re the one who made families all over Ardsley mourn. It’s not fair, and for that, I cannot give you my forgiveness.”

Prior to the fatal collision, Paucar was driving in the correct direction on I-287 when he crashed into a vehicle, fled the scene, exited the highway, and retreated to a parking lot in Port Chester.

Later, while attempting to drive to his home, Paucar missed the entrance for I-287 eastbound/westbound and drove on several side streets before using an exit ramp to enter I-287 eastbound, despite signage and at least three motorists warning him he was driving the wrong way.

He then drove westbound in the eastbound lanes for more than two miles, sideswiping three additional vehicles before the fatal crash.

