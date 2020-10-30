Drive-Through Trick or Treating in Orange County

Welcome to 2020. We pretty much gave up St. Patrick's Day because of the coronavirus pandemic. Then there was Memorial Day, The 4th of July, countless birthday celebrations and weddings. And now we are scrambling for safe but fun ways to celebrate Halloween with the kids. We can't just cancel it.

Here in the Hudson Valley, Orange County has been hit hard with the coronavirus pandemic. In fact many parts of the county fall into red, orange and yellow zones. In light of this, the Town of Wawayanda is hosting a drive-through trick or treat this Saturday Oct. 31.

Denise Quinn, Town Supervisor of Wawayanda, and Kathryn Sherlock, Wawayanda Town Clerk, will be in front of the senior center at Shannen Park on Halloween from 10AM - 2 PM handing out a bag of candy, a mask, and a trick-or-treat bag for each child. This will be a drive-through only event.

Because the CDC has deemed traditional trick or treating a high-risk activity, the Orange County Department of Health is not recommending traditional trick or treating, parades, in person parties and gatherings, or the traditional trunk or treat festivities that are the usual Halloween fare. COVID-19 cases are increasing in Orange County, Rockland County, and parts of New York City and therefore Orange County is recommending more restrictions than the rest New York State.

If you live in the Waywayanda area of Orange County, and you would like more information about how you can be part of this Saturday’s Drive-through Trick or Treating, check out the event facebook page.