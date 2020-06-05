Drive-In, Drive-Thru Graduations Allowed In New York State

The Class of 2020 can take part in graduation ceremonies this year, just in the "new normal."

On Thursday during his COVID-19 briefing, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced schools across New York State will be permitted to hold drive-in and drive-through graduation ceremonies this year.

"It's one of those real moments in life, going to a graduation," Cuomo said. "So not to have the graduation is painful. I get it. As soon as we can do it, we will. If there's a way that drive-ins and drive-thrus can be helpful, I hope that makes a difference in the meantime."

As of now, Cuomo has ruled out large in-person ceremonies for now.

"It's about balancing the desires and wants with the consequences," Cuomo said during his COVID-19 briefing on Thursday. "Everyone wants to go to high school graduations, I get it, but not if they are going to die. The issue is a public health issue and you don't want people sick and dead. That's the issue right? It's about death, it's about balancing the risk with the reward."

According to the Governor's office, New York State officials will reexamine socially-distanced outdoor commencements at a later time.