New York State Man Allegedly Drove Over 3X Legal BAC Limit

Even with state and local law enforcement's increased presence across New York roads over the previous weekend, some drivers still didn't heed the warning.

New York State Police had said they would enact a special traffic enforcement initiative to crack down on unsafe driving behaviors during the Thanksgiving holiday. One of the many things they were on the lookout for were motorists they suspected of driving over the limit.

New York State Man Allegedly Drove Way Over Legal Limit Thanksgiving Weekend

The New York State Police said in a press release that troopers stopped a vehicle on Route 5 in Glenville, NY, late Saturday afternoon. The driver was identified as a 41-year-old Schenectady man, according to officials.

State Police said the driver was initially pulled over for vehicle infractions, and was then arrested for Driving While Intoxicated. Police say the suspect was transported for processing where he recorded a 0.26% BAC, which is more than three times over the state's legal limit of 0.08%.

Possible Penalties For DWI in New York

The New York State DMV website says that that the penalties for an alcohol or drug-related violation include the loss of driving privileges, fines, and a possible jail term.

A first time offense for Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) or Driving While Impaired by a Drug (DWAI-Drug) carries a fine of $500 to $1,000 dollars, and revocation of your driver's license for six months.

A BAC of 0.18% BAC or higher can carry a charge of Aggravated DWI.