Dover is the "Wolf Hometown of the Week".

Every Monday on the Wakin' Up with CJ and Jess Show we wheel in our "wheel o' towns" for a quick spin to pick one lucky Hudson Valley or Connecticut town to celebrate all week long. This week we welcomed Mark from Danbury on the air to pick a town, Mark picked Hyde Park and Jess gave it a spin. After going around and around, the wheel landed on Dover so no prize for Mark, but a chance for all of us to get to know Dover a little bit better.

It Has One of the 'Best Hikes Anywhere'

Personally, I've only been to Dover or Dover Plains a few times, each time to take my kids on a popular hike at the Dover Stone Church. Kim texted us through the Wolf app, and agreed with us saying, "This is one of the best hikes ANYWHERE!" If you've never done the hike, I encourage you to head over and give it a try. The Stone Church is located right off Route 22. If you go, park in the elementary school parking lot, cross the street and head up and enjoy.

Don't Go To Oniontown

We also learned today that Dover has a town within a town. Jodi texted us to tell us about Oniontown. According to Wikipedia, if you've never heard about Oniontown, it's not really a town, but a road located in Dover Plains that has "historically off-putting demeanor of its residents towards outsiders." Oniontown is the one place that lots of Dover residents told us that you DON'T GO INTO!

Peter called us and told us that when he was growing up in the area if you tried to go into Oniontown you'd be greeted by an older woman sitting in a rocking chair holding a shotgun. He told us that was the number one reason that most people stayed away. We can't confirm or deny that that actually took place but one thing we can confirm is that if you plan on trying to bother the residents of Oniontown you are most likely going to be greeted by some anger, so best to just leave them alone.

Get Ice Cream at Kelly's Creamery

If you are looking for ice cream in Dover, Breanna texted us, "Kelly’s Creamery is the place to go for ice cream! They also have a food truck and just put in mini-golf."

What else should we do or try if we ever find ourselves in Dover? Call or text us through the Wolf app.

7 Creepy, Paranormal Hot Spots in the Hudson Valley Have you ever gotten a chill when walking by these "haunted" Hudson Valley locations? It was probably a ghost.

The 25 Absolute Best Hikes in the Hudson Valley We've compiled a list of the 25 best hikes in the Hudson Valley. All of the hikes are of varying difficulties and lengths, so no matter your skill level or amount of time you have available there is a hike for you here.