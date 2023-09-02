Have You Ever Tried Dole Fruit Cups? You Might be Eligible for Cash from Settlement

Here's how to grab a piece of the cash settlement even if you don't have a receipt.

If you have ever purchased a Dole fruit cup you could be eligible for some cash after the company has agreed to pay out a settlement after being sued for false advertising.

Dole Fruit Cup Sued for False Advertising

If you missed it a while back a lawsuit was filed in court accusing the Dole Packaged Foods company in Illinois of false advertising. According to court documents the plaintiffs in the lawsuit claimed many of the Dole Fruit Bowls were packaged with wording that said they were made with "100% juice". They said that the fruit cup bowls contained "trace amounts of ascorbic acid and/or citric acid or other ingredients" according to News 10.

Dole Fruit Cup Settlement

After a bunch of back and forth in court both sides have finally come to an agreement, which says that Dole has denied any wrongdoing, explaining that the statement "in 100% juice" does not cover every ingredient in its product and is about how the fruit is packaged. That didn't stop the company from agreeing to a $4.3 million settlement. The settlement could mean a few extra dollars in your pocket if you have purchased Dole cups in the last few years.

How to File a Claim Against Dole Fruit Cups

If you have purchased any of the following Dole Fruit Bowls between January 12, 2017, and June 27, 2023, you are eligible for part of the settlement. Here are some of the more popular products:

Cherry Mixed Fruit

Diced Apples

Diced Pears

Diced/Chunk Mango

Papaya Mango

Peach Mango

Mandarin Oranges

Mixed Fruit

Pineapple Tidbits/Slices/Chunks/Crushed

No Receipt Needed

The list of every product covered in the settlement can be found here. Anyone interested in filing a claim does NOT need proof of purchase but can only receive a cash refund of up to $9 per household. If you do have proof of purchase you could get up to $18. You can file a claim online here and must fill out forms no later than September 25, 2023.

