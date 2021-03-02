Do You Tell Someone Their Garage Sale Item is Worth More?

Have you ever been to a flea market or a garage sale, and then spotted something awesome that the owner was selling for way too little? What would you do? Do you tell them? Do you buy it and then tell them? Or do you just pay for it, smile and walkaway?

While it might be some time before you can spend a Saturday leisurely strolling through tag sales or yard sales, this is something that every once in awhile you hear about on the news, person buys something allegedly not knowing its full value and then shows it to someone, and finds out it is worth $500,000.

Get our free mobile app

There is a person in Connecticut who paid $35 for a porcelain bowl. Not that kind of porcelain bowl, get your mind our of the gutter!

I am sure that you have questions similar to the ones that I did. Maybe those questions include?

Who is paying $35 for something at a yard sale?

Where can I get one of these rare bowls?

Who said that it is actually worth something?

Ok, so I guess when you are garage sailing in Connecticut there are items that are priced in the $35 range. Did they haggle or bargain? I am not aware of that. I am still surprised that someone would cough up that kind of dough at a garage sale for a bowl.

Where can you get one for your own collection? Apparently this particular bowl is one of only six that is still around, originally dating back to the early 1400's.

Who says it's worth half a mil? One of the largest and most reputable auction houses in the world.

All I can do at this point is wish you the best of luck on your search! Let us know if you come across any of those half-a-million dollar finds!

Here are 50 of your favorite retail chains that no longer exist.