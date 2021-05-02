Dear Hudson Valley: You Need to Make a Summer Bucket List

Have you given any thought to what you want to do this summer? I know it hard because there are still so many questions about what we will be able to do. My plan is to be ready. I have been working on a list of things I want to do this summer and hopefully, I will get to do them all. From Poughkeepsie to the Badlands I have got my summer planned.

Going to concerts at Bethel Woods and eating out again at my favorite restaurants in Kingston and New Paltz are of course top on my list. County fairs and my favorite festivals, like the Garlic Festival in Saugerties are all on my list. I am actually beginning to wonder if I will have time to do it all but I am going to try.

I made a photo list that I attached below of some of the things I am going to do no matter what. They are things that I have had on my list for so long and when 2020 shut down summer, I realized that if I don't get to doing them I may discover I won't get to do them so it is time to put them back on the schedule.

Hopefully, you can do the same with the things that are on your summer bucket list.

Paty's Summer Bucket List There are so many things we talk about doing during the winter months. I always say once the weather gets warm I will do a list of things and then the summer goes by and I didn't do any of them so this year is going to be different. I am making the summer bucket list and I am sticking to it.