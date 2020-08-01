Did You Know that Macho Man Made His WWE Debut in Poughkeepsie?

Oh yeah! Snap in to a Slim Jim, sit back and enjoy some Hudson Valley history about wrestling legend, Randy Savage.

Maybe you know him as "Bone Saw" McGraw from Spider-Man or maybe you were a huge WWF and WCW fan in the '80s and '90s. If so, then you know the name, Randy Savage.

Even if you're not a big wrestling fan just about everyone seems to know who the 'Macho Man' Randy Savage is now. It wasn't always that way though. In fact, according to Last Word on Pro Wrestling, Macho Man made his WWE debut roughly 35 years ago in his debut match against Aldo Marino and the match aired on July 6, 1985. The match was taped the Mid Hudson Civic Center which is now the Majed J. Nesheiwat Convention Center.

According to ProWrestling.Fandom.com, Savage was born Mario Poffo in 1952 and is a second generation wrestler. After wrestling for a few independent promotions, Savage joined the WWE in 1985. He'd eventually join forces with fellow wrestling legend, Hulk Hogan in teams like The Mega Powers and the NWO.

Many wrestling legends and hall of fame inductees made their way through Poughkeepsie as many episodes were taped there back in the day.

Do you see any wrestling legends perform in Poughkeepsie in the '80s and '90s