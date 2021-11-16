Did The Chance in Poughkeepsie Almost Have An Intense TV Series?

The Chance Theater in Poughkeepsie made two pilot television show episodes and I can't tell if they were real or a joke.

Who doesn't love a dose of reality television once in a while? We all love watching unscripted (or scripted) events unfold on TV. There's also something appealing like an extreme train wreck when fights break out.

The Hudson Valley has a pretty large and enthusiastic music scene. We're blessed to be in between New York City and Albany, two large cities that gather some massive acts and performances. The Hudson Valley area attracts great artists with a big following. If you're going to book popular artists then you need to be prepared for the fanatical fans that come with them.

YouTube: Icon Gate

It appears that on more than one occasion, The Chance Theater in Poughkeepsie tried to get its own reality television show. The pilot episodes are on YouTube and they attempt to give us a taste of what it is like running a busy concert venue in one of the most dangerous cities. The videos take viewers through the process of putting on a show and even the violent altercations that take place between rowdy and intoxicated guests.

Watch as they take us through the ins and outs and the ups and downs that happen behind the scenes at The Chance.

I don't know when exactly this was filmed but this appears to be the older pilot episode and the first attempt to become a show. Does anyone have more information on these videos? Are they real?

There's more. Here's another video that was posted in 2013.

7 Urban Legends Every Upstate New Yorker Should Know