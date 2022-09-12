As funeral preparations for Queen Elizabeth II are underway, British rockers Def Leppard dedicated a new song to her on the final Stadium Tour 2022 stop. Def Leppard, alongside Mötley Crüe, Poison and Joan Jett, were playing their last show of the massive summer tour to a wild crowd in Las Vegas.

Def Leppard singer Joe Elliott spoke to the audience, explaining, "We're gonna dedicate this, because we don't have any songs specifically that refer to the circumstances, but we're gonna dedicate this one anyway to the memory of Queen Elizabeth II, our monarch for [70] years, who passed away yesterday. God bless her. May angels sing her to her rest, as her son said on the TV this morning. For her we'll do this one. This is called 'This Guitar.'"

Def Leppard's Joe Elliot Speaks to Crowd at Las Vegas' Stadium Tour Sept. 9 Stop

"This Guitar," from the band's latest album Diamond Star Halos, is a ballad about the singer's love for their instrument, that he found when he was young. He says it was his "shoulder to cry on," "the best of best friends" and "saved my life." Full lyrics from "This Guitar" are also below.

Elliot is not the first musician to pay homage to the late Queen in recent days. Sex Pistols frontman Johnny Rotten tweeted a respectful RIP and "Send her victorious." Eddie Vedder also covered the Beatles' "Her Majesty" a day before Def Leppard's dedication. And many more took to social media to lament the death of the long-reigning monarch.

Later in the show, Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee would make his own grand announcement, dropping his pants to reveal that he had started an adult subscription account at OnlyFans, "ONLY" and "FANS" scrawled across his respective butt cheeks.

Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest at a state funeral on Monday, Sept. 19 at Westminster Abbey in London. She has been England's sovereign since the death of her father, King George VI, in 1952. She was only 25 years old at the time.

Def Leppard dedicates "This Guitar" to Queen Elizabeth II at Stadium Tour in Las Vegas 9.9.12