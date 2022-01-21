Dee Snider Covers ‘Theme for an Imaginary Western’ for Upcoming Leslie West Tribute Album

Dee Snider has covered "Theme for an Imaginary Western" for the upcoming star-studded Leslie West tribute album. The tribute album also features such musicians as Slash, Zakk Wylde and more saluting the legendary musician.

Leslie West was the guitarist and co-lead vocalist of the band Mountain. The legendary guitarist passed away in December 2020 at the age of 75. The musician was born in New York City and started his music career with The Vagrants. He then went off to form the band Mountain in 1969 with Vagrants producer Felix Pappalardi. He was inducted into the Long Island Music Hall of Fame in 2006.

A ton of Leslie West's friends and peers came together to celebrate the trailblazing musician. The album's star-filled lineup not only has Snider, but Slash, Zakk Wylde, Randy and Tal Bachman, Martin Barre, Joe Lynn Turner, Charlie Starr, Elliot Easton, Robby Krieger, George Lynch, Marty Friedman, Steve Morse, Eddie Ojeda, Dirty Honey's Marc Labelle, Mike Portnoy, Bobby Rondinelli, and Rev Jones also joined in on covers.

The Leslie West tribute album is available for pre-order (as a CD or vinyl) and is set to come out on March 25. Take a listen to Snider's cover, and check out the artwork + track listing below:

Dee Snider, Eddie Ojeda, Mike Portnoy + Rudy Sarzo, "Theme for an Imaginary Western"

Legacy: A Tribute to Leslie West Artwork + Track Listing

1. Blood of the Sun (feat. Zakk Wylde)

2. Nantucket Sleighride (To Owen Coffin) (feat. Joe Lynn Turner & Marty Friedman)

3. Theme for an Imaginary Western (feat. Dee Snider, Eddie Ojeda, Rudy Sarzo, Mike Portnoy, Francesco Saglietti)

4. For Yasgur's Farm (feat. Joe Lynn Turner & Martin Barre)

5. Why Dontcha (feat. Steve Morse & Ronnie Romero)

6. Sittin' On a Rainbow (feat. Elliot Easton & Ronnie Romero)

7. Never in My Life (feat. Dee Snider & George Lynch)

8. The Doctor (feat. Robby Krieger & Ronnie Romero)

9. Silver Paper (feat. Charlie Starr)

10. Money (Whatcha Gonna Do)/By the River - medley (feat. Bachman & Bachman)

11. Long Red (feat. Yngwie Malmsteen & Teddy Rondinelli)

12. Mississippi Queen (feat. Slash & Marc LaBelle)