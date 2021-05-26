I don't know about you, but when I brag about the Hudson Valley to my friends who live out of state I always bring up the fact that we're the new hot spot for box office movies and smash hit television shows.

Like most people, I'm a huge fan of The Office. So back in 2017 when reports came out that John Kransinski (aka Jim Halpert, aka the love of my life) was directing, and starring, in a new movie with his wife actress Emily Blunt and filming in the Hudson Valley, I fangirled out.

The project in question was a movie called A Quiet Place which went on to be a smash hit at the box office. So much so that Kransinski signed on to make A Quiet Place Part II.

Both movies were filmed in and around the Hudson Valley. Putnam, Dutchess and Ulster counties served as the backdrop for many important scenes.

However, one of the most notable scenes from the first installment of A Quiet Place was a scene on a bridge. If you haven't seen the movie, we wont spoil it for you, but something pretty major happens there. That bridge is the Wallkill River Bridge in New Paltz.

The Hudson Valley Film Commission recently shared an email exchange they had with the location team of the movie and it shed a little light on how much Kransinski loves the Ulster County location.

Here's an excerpt that HV Post shared on Facebook:

"As per our conversation, my director, John Krasinski, would very much like to feature the Wallkill River Bridge in his upcoming film, A QUIET PLACE. When John first scouted the bridge a few weeks ago, he fell in love with the bridge's beauty, serenity and timeless state. John then actually rewrote the beginning and the conclusion of his script to include the Wallkill River Bridge in its current state. The bridge and the old walkway that is there now have become symbolic to the events of the story."

How cool is it to know that Ulster County played such a big role in telling the story of A Quiet Place and that it meant so much to John Kransinski?

A Quiet Place Part II is in theaters this Friday, May 28th. Head to the theaters and let us know how many Hudson Valley locations you can spot.

