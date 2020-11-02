DA: $1.1 Million in Drug Money, Drugs Found in Hudson Valley Home

Police recovered the largest amount of cash recovered during a narcotics search warrant in Orange County history.

On Friday, Marius Schwerberg, 65, and his wife, Nancy Schwerberg, 43, of Montgomery, were charged in a felony complaint filed in the Town of Montgomery Court with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the first degree. The arrest came after police allegedly found 52.1 ounces of cocaine at their home.

The charges were the result of a joint operation between the New Jersey State Police, and the New York State Police, Troop F Violent Gang Narcotics Enforcement Team (“VGNET”), aided by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

On October 21, as part of the investigation, a search warrant was executed at the Schwerberg’s home. The search warrant resulting in the seizure of 1,485 grams of cocaine, and 17 pounds of marijuana, which collectively had a street value of over $180,000, police say.

Additionally, items used for the cutting, weighing, and repackaging of cocaine, a loaded handgun, and over $1,187,391.00 in cash were allegedly recovered during the execution of the search warrant, The money constitutes the largest amount of cash recovered during a narcotics search warrant in Orange County history, officials say.

“This case shows that major narcotics trafficking is not just confined to urban areas,” Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler said. “We will have these defendants brought to Orange County to face charges as soon as possible. Narcotics are destroying the very fabric of our communities and those who reap large profits from narcotics trafficking must be severely punished. It is only when law enforcement agencies work collaboratively that large scale narcotics operations can be

disrupted.”