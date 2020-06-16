Gov. Andrew Cuomo thinks an updated New York Stewart International Airport will "reenergize the entire region."

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Cuomo says now that New York is reporting low COVID-19 numbers it's time to reenergize society with new projects.

"Let's get affirmative and aggressive and let's start building back even better," Cuomo said on Monday from the Mario Cuomo Bridge. "Let's jump-start the economy with essential projects. That creates those jobs. Let's reenergize this economy. Let's reenergize society.

Cuomo is hoping to reenergize New York with projects at New York Stewart International Airport, Belmont Race Track, LaGuardia Airport, the Moynihan Train Station and other New York airports

"Let's set the goal of not just reopening but we're going to build back a better New York. Let's take those big projects that we have to do and let's energize them. Let's really get them moving and get them moving quickly," he said.

Cuomo whats to "reimagine and rebuild" New York Stewart International Airport, Rochester Airport, Syracuse International Airport, Plattsburgh International Airport, Albany International Airport, Ithaca Tompkins Airport and Elmira Corning Airport.

"Let's reinvigorate Stewart Airport," Cuomo said."Stewart Airport, I believe is going to reenergize the entire region. Let's get it done and let's get it done this summer. Let's take this moment and reimagine our upstate airports. Let's rebuild them."

Cuomo hopes to have a new customs facility completed at the Newburgh airport by this summer.