Cuomo Shares ‘Very Good’ News About COVID-19 in New York

As most of New York State deals with a major snowstorm, Gov. Cuomo shared some good news when it comes to the battle with COVID-19 in New York State.

On Sunday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo directed state agencies to mobilize emergency response resources as a winter storm moving toward New York is expected to develop into a nor'easter and produce more than a foot of snow in several locations.

Travel in the Hudson Valley until Tuesday morning could be "absolutely horrendous." That’s according to Hudson Valley Weather who believes around 12 to 24 inches could fall on the region, with possibly 30 inches for the Eastern Catskills. Moderate to heavy snow is expected from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. today. 1 to 3 inches of snow could fall per hour during the peak parts of the storm. Whiteout or Blizzard conditions are possible at times.

Also on Sunday, Gov. Cuomo announced that New York's State's 7-day average COVID-19 positivity rate has declined for 23 straight days.

"We've dealt with a holiday surge driven by increased social activity, the surge is reducing, and the state's 7-day average positivity rate has declined for 23 straight days, which is a significant trend," Cuomo said in a press release. "In the here and now, the news is very good, but keep an eye on the U.K. variants and the other variants because all of them suggest more diligence will be needed."

Cuomo reported the statewide positivity rate was 4.44 percent.

"As we continue to vaccinate as many New Yorkers as supply will allow, with our expansive distribution network ready to vaccinate significantly more people, it's critical that New Yorkers stay safe. All the models show a continued reduction, and so we've been able to loosen restrictions with micro-clusters, the orange zones, and New York City indoor dining," Cuomo added.

