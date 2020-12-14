A former aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo says she was harassed by the governor for years, adding she isn't the only woman.

On Sunday, Lindsey Boylan accused Cuomo of harassing her for years.

"Yes, @NYGovCuomo sexually harassed me for years. Many saw it, and watched," Boylan tweeted. "I could never anticipate what to expect: would I be grilled on my work (which was very good) or harassed about my looks. Or would it be both in the same conversation? This was the way for years. Not knowing what to expect what’s the most upsetting part aside from knowing that no one would do a damn thing even when they saw it. No one. And I *know* I am not the only woman. I’m angry to be put in this situation at all. That because I am a woman, I can work hard my whole life to better myself and help others and yet still fall victim as countless women over generations have. Mostly silently. I hate that some men, like @NYGovCuomo abuse their power."

Boylan, 36, served as an executive vice president of Empire State Development and later as a special adviser to Cuomo for economic development from March 2015 to Oct, 2018, according to the Associated Press.

Cuomo's office is denying the allegations.

"There is simply no truth to these claims," Cuomo's press secretary, Caitlin Girouard, told PEOPLE.