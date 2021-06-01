Cuomo: New York Is On Verge of Defeating COVID, Issues New Rules

Gov. Cuomo reported the lowest COVID numbers since the COVID-19 pandemic began and issued new COVID rules.

On Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo reported New York's lowest one-day COVID positivity rate since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The statewide positivity rate on Friday was 0.59 percent, the previous record low was 0.65 percent, recorded on August 27, 2020.

"As we head into summer, it is incredible to reflect on where we were with COVID a year ago," Cuomo said. "Thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers, we are getting closer to a reimagined normal every day. This is our opportunity to build back safer and stronger than ever before with a new perspective."

Over the weekend, Cuomo reported each day the state recorded a new 7-day average COVID positivity rate. On Memorial Day, Gov. Cuomo once again announced New York reached a new low in the 7-day average COVID positivity rate. The record low is now 0.67 percent.

"We continue to make progress and we are on the verge of defeating COVID-19 for good, but it's vital that we continue to get as many shots in arms as we can," Cuomo said.

In the Hudson Valley, the seven-day average is 0.63 percent. The Governor also announced that more than 19 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in New York State and encouraged more New Yorkers to get vaccinated.

"Hospitalizations and the positivity rate are declining, but so is the vaccination rate, and we need to get creative to encourage the remaining New Yorkers to take the shot. New Yorkers have fought this terrible virus every step of the way through an unimaginably difficult time, and there is a light at the end of the tunnel, but getting everyone vaccinated as soon as possible is critical to New York's future public health and economic recovery," Cuomo added.

Also on Monday, Cuomo officially lifted the midnight indoor dining curfew for bars and restaurants across New York.

"Like every other milestone of our reopening, the end of curfew for indoor dining is the result of New Yorkers banding together, practicing safety precautions and getting vaccinated, so we can defeat the virus and work our way towards a new normal," Cuomo said. "Our reopening approach has always been data-based and if we want to stay on our current trajectory, we need to remain vigilant across the board - especially when it comes to indoor activities. As always, we will continue to work with our local partners to make sure venues are following basic safety guidelines."

