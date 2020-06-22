Cuomo: Mid-Hudson Valley ‘Cleared’ to Enter Phase 3 of Reopening

Global medical experts have cleared the Hudson Valley to start Phase 3 of the four-phased COVID-19 reopening.

On Monday, Cuomo announced global public health experts cleared the Mid-Hudson Valley to enter Phase 3 of reopening on Tuesday. Long Island is on track to enter Phase 3 on Wednesday.

The governor also announced that of the 56,780 tests conducted in New York State yesterday, 552, or .97 percent, were positive. One percent of the tests done in the Hudson Valley tested positive.

"In New York, we've been following the science and the data and the metrics from day one. We have the best numbers that we've had since this started today in New York," Cuomo said in a press release on Monday. "Yesterday, we only had ten deaths, down from a high of 800. We have about 1,000 people in our hospitals, which is one of the lowest numbers we've had since this began. Because of the changes New Yorkers made, we now have the lowest transmission rate in the United States of America."

The Hudson Valley will join Western New York, the Captial Region, Central New York, the Finger Lakes, the Mohawk Valley, the North Country and the Southern Tier regions in Phase 3 of Cuomo's four-phased reopening plan.

Bars and restaurants can allow customers inside at 50 percent capacity during Phase 3. Masks must still be worn when not sitting.

People seated at the same table must be part of the same party, but can come from different households, with a maximum of 10 people per table.

All indoor and outdoor tables must be separated by a minimum of 6 ft., in all directions. Wherever distancing is not possible, physical barriers must be established between tables.

Employees must wear an acceptable face covering at all times.

Personal care businesses including tattoo and piercing facilities, appearance enhancement practitioners, massage therapy, spas, cosmetology, nail specialty, UV and non-UV tanning, or waxing can reopen in Phase 3 with social distancing guidelines.

Each business must only allow 50% of the maximum occupancy. Customers must maintain 6 ft. of separation while inside, except during the service.

Customers will only be allowed inside if they are earing an acceptable face covering.

Last week, Cuomo announced groups of up to 25 can gather and low-risk youth sports can resume in Phase 3.

Cuomo also announced Cuomo announced hospitals will be allowed to accept visitors at their discretion, with social distancing measures in place. Group homes certified by the NYS Office for People with Developmental Disabilities can allow visitors, with safety precautions. Group homes must notify the state before allowing visitors.