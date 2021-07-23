Cuomo: It’s Now a ‘Pandemic Amongst The Unvaccinated’ in New York
Gov. Cuomo says the COVID pandemic in New York is now a "pandemic amongst the unvaccinated."
According to Cuomo, 74.1 percent of all New Yorkers 18 and older have received at least one vaccine while 67.6 percent have completed their vaccine series. Nearly 62 percent of all eligible New Yorkers have at least one vaccine dose.
"Getting vaccinated is more crucial now than it's ever been before. As the Delta variant makes its way through the nation, it is the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones against the virus," Cuomo said.
In recent weeks, new cases of COVID gave increased by over 500 percent across the Empire State and the governor is calling on all eligible New Yorkers to get vaccinated.
"The vaccine is safe, effective, free and accessible. There's no excuse not to get yours as soon as possible. This is steadily becoming a pandemic amongst the unvaccinated - utilize the weapon we have."
Earlier this week, Cuomo said the vaccine is the "critical factor" in beating COVID and rebuilding New York State.
On Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state's progress combating COVID-19 and announced 1.70 percent of tests came back positive in the previous 24 hours.
Cuomo noted 1,584 tests came back positive out of 93,174. Back on Monday, July 5, 255 tests came back positive.
The CDC confirmed the Delta variant now makes up over 80-percent of new COVID cases. Dr. Gregory Poland of Mayo Clinic believes the Delta variant of COVID-19 will "find everybody" who is vaccinated.
"This is a very different variant, it will find you," Poland said.
