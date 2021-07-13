Cuomo: Hudson Valley Among ‘Most Magnificent Places On Globe’

Gov. Andrew Cuomo believes everyone will soon learn how "magnificent" the Hudson Valley really is.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Friday, Gov. Cuomo was in the Hudson Valley to make a surprise announcement at LEGOLAND New York. Cuomo announced the opening of the final land to open at the LEGOLAND New York Resort in Goshen, the first new major theme park in the Northeast in more than four decades.

"The pandemic took a devastating toll on New York, and as we make our comeback, the new LEGOLAND New York Resort in Orange County is a testament to the resilience and ingenuity that this state has always been known for," Cuomo said. "This magnificent destination for people of all ages will help spur the Mid-Hudson region's economic recovery, jumpstart the state's critical tourism industry, and provide a world-class, family-friendly experience for travelers from all over the world."

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Cuomo went on to say he believes LEGOLAND New York will help others learn about how magnificent the Hudson Valley is.

"What LEGOLAND is going to be is a magnet, an attraction for a magnificent part of the state that has been unrealized to date. Come to the Hudson Valley. Look how magnificent, look at the attractions, come to the Hudson Valley. See LEGOLAND, but you know what? Also, come to the Walkway Over The Hudson, also come to the Storm King Art Center. Also, see Bethel Woods. Experience the Hudson River Valley, that is one of the most magnificent places on the globe. Come see the Hudson River, one of the (real) gifts of Mother Nature and that's what Legoland is going to do."

Check out all you need to know about the Hudson Valley theme park below:

The 20 Most Surprising Things Found at LEGOLAND New York in Goshen LEGOLAND New York in Goshen is officially opening this summer. Right now special previews are going on so that guests can get a sneak peek at what's in store when the park opens its gates. While we won't spoil all of the surprises, here are just some of the incredible little details that await you during your first visit to this incredible theme park.

LEGOLAND Announces Opening Dates of New Land and Hotel LEGOLAND New York is now ready for prime time. The theme park has just announced an official opening date for the hotel and a whole new land of LEGO fun that hasn't been revealed to the public yet.

12 Outrageous Food Options Coming to LEGOLAND New York When LEGOLAND New York opens for the first time, Hudson Valley families will be anxious to try out all of the rides and attractions. But it's the food that may actually wind up being the biggest thrill of all. Here are 11 dining options that will be available once LEGOLAND opens its gates.

First Look Inside LEGOLAND New York Here's a sneak peek at what you can expect to see on your first visit to LEGOLAND New York in Goshen.

Keep Scrolling:

KEEP LOOKING: See what 50 company logos looked like then and now

Gypsy Moth 'Accidentally' Released Causing 'Nightmares' in New York After 10 to 15 years a gypsy moth that was once "accidentally" released has returned and is causing "nightmares" in New York.

Cops Dismantle 'Local Criminal Enterprise' at Hudson Valley Deli Six were arrested for allegedly selling drugs and more at a Hudson Valley deli.

Historic Hudson Valley Building Revived as New Business A historic Hudson Valley building is getting a second life as a new business that will show off the beauty of the region.

40 Children Have Gone Missing From the Hudson Valley

Gun Violence Emergency Declared in New York, Lawmakers Respond Gov. Cuomo declared the first-in-the-nation gun violence disaster emergency in New York.

World-Famous Celebrities Seen At Many Hudson Valley Businesses

Photos: Many Rescued From Submerged Vehicles in Hudson Valley Some drivers in the Hudson Valley had to be saved from the roofs of their cars.