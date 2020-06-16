Cuomo Gives New Yorkers COVID-19 News to ‘Celebrate’

Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivered news about COVID-19 in New York that he believes is "a cause to celebrate."

Over the weekend, Cuomo gave New Yorkers some "really great news" about COVID-19. He announced the state reached the lowest number of hospitalizations and deaths since the pandemic began.

He also said New York has the nation's lowest COVID-19 rate of transmission out of all 50 states.

On Monday, the Governor also announced the state has reached the lowest number of hospitalizations and deaths on the three-day average since the pandemic began. The number of total hospitalizations was down yesterday to 1,608.

"That my friends is a cause to celebrate," Cuomo said.

Based on the new data, Cuomo issued a new executive order. Groups of up to 25 people are allowed to gather in Phase 3, up from 10 people.

As of Tuesday, six regions have already entered Phase Three - Central New York, the Finger Lakes, the Mohawk Valley, the North Country, the Southern Tier. Global public health experts cleared Western New York to enter Phase Three on Tuesday. The Capital Region is still on track to enter Phase 3 on Wednesday.

"The people of New York should be very proud of the work we've accomplished together to bring these numbers down, but we must remain vigilant. The rules and regulations of Phase Three are very clear and they have been working. Everyone has a role to play as we're reopening: Employers have a role, store owners have a role, employees have a role, individuals have a role, and local government has a real responsibility to enforce these guidelines and protect New Yorkers," Cuomo said.