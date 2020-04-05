On Sunday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the apex of coronavirus is here or very close. But, he did share some good news when it comes to the virus.

Cuomo said New York has seen a decrease in the number of new hospitalizations. ICU admissions and daily intubations are all also slightly down. While the number of daily hospital discharge rate is "way up."

"74 percent of those hospitalized have been discharged," Cuomo said.

Cuomo said the goal of social distancing is to protect the people who are most vulnerable.

"This virus is an effective killer, he said. "The vulnerable must be protected. That’s why we are all staying home. Not only for us — but to protect the lives of others."

On Sunday, Cuomo confirmed over 122,000 cases of COVID-19 in New York. Of those 16,479 of hospitalized and 4,376 are in ICU. Over 3,000 New Yorkers have now died from the virus.

The state saw 594 people die in the last 24 hours, which is a slight drop of 630 deaths reported on Saturday.

Cuomo said according to different models New York is "very near the apex" or the apex could be on a plateau and we could be on that plateau.

"I wish I could promise New Yorkers this will be over soon. I can't. Here's what I can promise, I will continue to give you the facts and I will make decisions based on science and data. New Yorkers deserve nothing less," Cuomo tweeted.

Cuomo stressed once again New York hospitals must work as one health network to beat this virus.

“The operational challenge for the hospital system is impossible,” Cuomo said. “It’s overcapacity.”

The federal government is deploying about 1,000 personal to New York, including doctors, nurses respiratory technicians and therapists.

"Every day we ask our healthcare system to do the impossible. They pull off miracles daily to balance patient loads and supplies. Thank you to the hospital administrators and thank you especially & profusely to the frontline healthcare workers. Your service is awe-inspiring," Cuomo said.

Cuomo said health officials are aggressively working on using hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for coronavirus.