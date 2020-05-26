Cuomo: As New York Reopens We Must Continue to Wear Masks

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is telling New Yorkers to continue to practice social distancing and wear masks.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Over the weekend, Cuomo announced the Mid-Hudson Region will reopen on Tuesday, marking the eighth region to enter Phase 1 of the four-phased reopening plan. Long Island is expected to enter Phase 1 on Wednesday.

While the spread of COVID-19 is slowing, Cuomo is urging New Yorkers to remain alert and to continue following social distancing protocols.

"Be smart. Masks work. In simple New York terms: Don’t be stupid," Cuomo said on Monday.

Live Updates: Coronavirus in the Hudson Valley

Cuomo believes that just because New Yorkers are increasing their activity, it doesn't mean there has to be an increase in cases of coronavirus.

"You can increase activity without increasing virus spread," Cuomo said on Memorial Day during his COVID-19 briefing from the Intrepid Sea Air Museum "Be smart. You know, I talk about the masks, and I will talk about the masks until I’m blue in the face because they work."

Over the weekend, for the first time since March, less than 100 New Yorkers died from COVID-19 in one day. Governor Cuomo said falling below 100 is the number a health official told him months ago to aim for.

Late Friday, in what some say is a "shocking" move, Cuomo updated an executive order which now allows New Yorkers to legally gather in small groups.