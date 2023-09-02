Crime Gang Allegedly Robs Three New York Home Depot Stores

An organized street gang known as the "Rich Bosses" allegedly robbed the Wappingers Falls Home Depot store on Tuesday leading police on a high-speed pursuit.

Earlier this week we shared information regarding an alleged robbery that took place at the Home Depot store located in the Imperial Plaza Shopping Center on Route 9 in Wappingers Falls, New York. At the time of the incident, we were told that the suspects robbed the store and fled in a car that led police on a multi-town chase. We now know that this wasn't the first time the suspect robbed a Home Depot store (more on that below).

Gang Robs Wappingers Falls Home Depot

Police have officially announced that the Wappingers Falls store was indeed robbed by three suspects on Tuesday at around 2:45 p.m. according to a press release. The Village of Wappingers Falls Police Department posted on Facebook that they received a call of a larceny in progress at the Home Depot store. Police said that 3 male subjects had allegedly entered the store, filled garbage bags with approximately $1,800 in electrical equipment, and were attempting to flee the store.

As they attempted to leave the store they were confronted by the store's loss prevention team which attempted to stop the individuals. That's when one of the suspects allegedly assaulted the store employee. The suspects eventually got out of the store and fled the scene in a rented gray Chevy sedan with Florida plates on Imperial Blvd. toward New Hackensack Road. Wappingers Police attempted to stop the vehicle on New Hackensack Road but the driver failed to stop and drove away from the officer.

Police Chase Suspects from Dutchess into Putnam County

The vehicle continued through the Town of Poughkeepsie where it became involved in a minor accident with a motorcycle according to police. The suspects continued through the Town of Poughkeepsie, into the Town of Lagrange, and began traveling south on the Taconic State Parkway heading towards Interstate 84. The vehicle entered Putnam County on the eastbound side of 84 and struck a second vehicle which led to the suspect's vehicle coming to a stop between exits 61 and 62 (Route 311 & 312).

Thefts like these might be why we have seen so many changes inside many Home Depot stores.

3 Arrested & Charged

Police were able to recover what the suspects allegedly stole from the store and place all three under arrest. They were identified as, 20-year-old Trent A. Dance, 24-year-old William M. Harvin Jr., and 25-year-old Mekhi R. Murphy. All three were from Brooklyn, NY, and were charged with Robbery in the 2nd. Degree, Grand Larceny 3rd degree. Additionally, Murphy was charged with Criminal Conspiracy 5th degree and in excess of 60 traffic summonses by multiple agencies according to police. 2 of the 3 were sent to the Dutchess County Jail awaiting bail.

Gang Allegedly Steals from Multiple New York Home Depot Stores

Once police apprehended the suspects they became aware that they were all alleged members of the "Rich Bosses" organized street gang and that this wasn't the first Home Depot store they had stolen from. According to police, the suspects are under investigation after a similar act happened in the Town of Ulster and the Village of Port Chester. Police in both locations have pending charges against each suspect according to Wappingers Falls Police Commissioner Paul J. Italiano.

