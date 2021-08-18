COVID Restrictions Could Come To These New York Counties
Government officials think COVID restrictions should be practiced throughout New York State.
The CDC said COVID restrictions need to be put in place in areas where the CDC deems the COVID transmission rate is "High" or "Substantial." The CDC recommends fully vaccinated New Yorkers start wearing masks indoors again, in places where the transmission rate of COVID is high or substantial.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Gov. Cuomo said local governments should follow the updated CDC's recommendation on masks.
"Local governments follow the CDC's mask guidance," Cuomo said. "It is up to the local governments, CDC doesn't mandate, local governments do. The state has strongly recommended (masks), but it's up to the local governments."
Right now, Gov. Cuomo can't mandate masks because a state of emergency is no longer in effect in New York.
"We're not there. So it's up to the local governments. Local governments, you should adopt the CDC mask guidance," Cuomo repeated. "Learn the lesson from last year, don't deny reality. People are going to be upset, no matter what you do. So show leadership and do it and save lives."
Below are the counties are New York the CDC deems to have "High" or "Substantial" COVID infection rates:
- Albany County
- Allegany County
- Bronx County
- Broome County
- Cattaraugus County
- Cayuga County
- Chautauqua County
- Chemung County
- Chenango County
- Columbia County
- Cortland County
- Delaware County
- Dutchess County
- Erie County
- Essex County
- Franklin County
- Fulton County
- Genesee County
- Greene County
- Hamilton County
- Herkimer County
- Jefferson County
- Kings County (Brooklyn)
- Lewis County
- Livingston County
- Madison County
- Monroe County
- Montgomery County
- Nassau County
- New York County (Manhattan)
- Niagara County
- Oneida County
- Onondaga County
- Ontario County
- Orange County
- Orleans County
- Oswego County
- Otsego County
- Putnam County
- Queens County
- Rensselaer County
- Richmond County (Staten Island)
- Rockland County
- Saint Lawrence County
- Saratoga County
- Schenectady County
- Schoharie County
- Seneca County
- Steuben County
- Suffolk County
- Sullivan County
- Tioga County
- Tompkins County
- Ulster County
- Warren County
- Washington County
- Wayne County
- Westchester County
- Yates County
Schuyler, Wyoming and Clinton counties are the only counties in New York without "High" or "Substantial" COVID rates, according to the CDC. All three counties have "Moderate" transmission.
The CDC believes Orange, Ulster, Putnam, Dutchess, Sullivan, Rockland and Westchester counties have "High" transmission. Greene and Columbia counties have "Substantial" transmission.