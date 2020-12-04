COVID Closes Down Hudson Valley Grocery Store, Restaurant, More

Three businesses have been forced to close due to COVID-19.

Late Thursday, Smoke House of the Catskills in Saugerties confirmed the specialty grocery store will be closed until at least Thursday, Dec. 10 after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

"Due to one of our staff members testing positive for Covid-19, we are closing the store for the remainder of the week. We will tentatively re-open Thursday, December 10th. We greatly apologize for this inconvenience but we find it incredibly necessary to take the precaution. We will keep you up to date for any changes," Smoke House of the Catskills wrote in a message to customers. "Thank you for your continued support. Stay safe & healthy!"

Earlier on Thursday, the Sullivan County Public Health Services confirmed that at least one individual at La Mananitas, a restaurant in Wurtsboro, tested positive for COVID-19. A second case linked to that one is likely, pending test results.

Officials say if you were inside the restaurant on the following dates may have been exposed to coronavirus:

· November 27 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

· November 28 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

· November 29 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

· November 30 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

· December 2 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“The restaurant has closed, and the individuals affected are isolating,” Sullivan County Public Health Director Nancy McGraw stated. “If someone thinks they have been exposed and develops symptoms, they should self-quarantine for 14 days and call their healthcare provider, or call Sullivan County Public Health Services at 845-292-5910.”

Early Thursday morning a spokesperson from Williams Lumber & Home Centers confirmed to Hudson Valley Post the Red Hook location is close until further notice after an employee tested positive for the virus. The employee worked at the store last Saturday and Monday.

"An employee tested positive for COVID," a spokesperson said over the phone. "In order to reopen we're working with The Duchess County Department of Health and following all their procedures.