COVID-19 is Spreading Again in Putnam, Ulster Counties
While parts of Orange and Rockland counties are considered COVID-19 hotspots, Putnam and Ulster counties are reporting a spike in COVID-19 cases.
On Monday, the Putnam County Department of Health confirmed the county saw an increase in COVID-19 over the past week.
"Last week, we saw an increase in new COVID-19 cases in Putnam County," the Putnam County Department of Health wrote in a press release. " Along with the alarming increases in Orange and Rockland Counties in our region, we need to be aware and double-down on our efforts to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus."
The Putnam County Department of Health also released the following tips to slow the spread of coronavirus:
- Only go out when necessary.
- Wear your mask when you must go out.
- Keep your distance in public.
- Wash your hands often.
- Make sure to answer your phone when the NYS Contact Tracing Team calls.
On Monday, two Putnam County schools closed after "small number positive Covid-19 cases" were confirmed from two schools. Officials in Putnam County also reported a COVID-19 exposure from a local diner and church.
Also on Monday, Ulster County reported its highest number of active COVID-19 cases since August. Nearly 20 new cases were reported in Ulster County over the weekend, bringing the number of active cases to 152. The county hasn't seen a number that high since August 11, according to the Ulster County COVID-19 dashboard.