COVID-19 Forces Hudson Valley Hiking Trail Closures, Restrictions

Many popular hiking trails have been closed or have restrictions due to COVID-19.

People not practicing social distancing is forcing officials to close a number of popular hiking trails in the region.

Mount Beacon has been temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Days late, the DEC temporarily closed Kaaterskill Falls, the viewing platform and the connecting trails in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Mohonk Preserve, FDR's Estate and the Vanderbilt Mansion are also closed.

Bear Mountain State Park, Harriman State Park, Minnewaska State Park Preserve and Sam's Point are typically closed before noon on days the weather is nice due to large crowds. New York State Parks & Historic Sites has been forced to close because all were too crowded for the hikers to practice social distancing.

Parking at Bear Mountain State Park, Minnewaska State Park Preserve and Sam's Point Area has been reduced by 50 percent until further notice to reduce the density of visitors at the park in an effort to improve social distancing.

Parking spaces along Route 9D in the areas of Breakneck Ridge, Anthony's Nose and the Appalachian Trail will be reduced and parking will be converted to parallel parking in order to reduce density. The Metro-North parking area near Breakneck and the parking lot at Mount Beacon are closed.

Hudson Highlands State Park Preserve also announced the following restrictions to reduce density and encourage social distancing:

The parking lot at Mount Beacon is closed





The Metro-North parking area near Breakneck Ridge is closed; parallel parking along its edge is available





Parking spaces along Route 9D in Fishkill (north of the tunnel to Breakneck lot) will be reduced and all parking will be converted to parallel parking in order to reduce density





The Chalet parking lot is closed





Parking spaces along Route 9D South of Breakneck will be reduced





The Washburn Lot will remain open





Philipstown's Fair Street and Fishkill Road will be closed to parking





Parking spaces along Route 9D in the area of Anthony's Nose in the vicinity of the Appalachian Trail as well as the Goat Trail will be reduced





Additional parking restrictions may be implemented to reduce density if conditions warrant.

Live Updates: Coronavirus in the Hudson Valley

The Hudson Valley Rail says in order to stay open people must stay six-feet apart and practice social distancing.

The Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and New York State DEC is encouraging all New Yorkers to recreate locally, practice social distancing and use common sense to protect themselves and others from coronavirus.

While enjoying the outdoors in New York officials ask you continue to follow the CDC and DOH guidelines for preventing the spread of colds, flu and COVID-19:

Stay home if you are sick, or showing or feeling any COVID-19 symptoms, such as fever, coughing, and/or troubled breathing;







Practice social distancing by keeping at least six (6) feet of distance between yourself and others, even when outdoors;







Avoid close contact, such as shaking hands, hugging, or high-fives;







Wash hands often or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol when soap and water are not available; and







Avoid unnecessary contact with surfaces that are often touched, such as doorknobs and handrails.

DEC and State Parks also encourage visitors to:

Stay local and keep visits short;







Visit in small groups limited to immediate household members;







Maintain distance from others while in places where people tend to congregate, such as parking lots, trailheads, and scenic overlooks;







Avoid games and activities that require close contact, such as basketball, football, or soccer;







Avoid playground equipment like slides and swings and other frequently touched surfaces;







Do not share equipment, such as bicycles, helmets, balls, or Frisbees;







If you arrive at a park and crowds are forming, choose a different park, a different trail, or return another time/day to visit; and







If parking lots are full, please do not park along roadsides or other undesignated areas. To protect your safety and that of others, please choose a different area to visit, or return another time or day when parking is available.

If you are sick or have had contact with someone who is sick in the last 14 days:

Stay home; and







Spend time in the backyard or other personal outdoor space. Do not visit public outdoor spaces.

If you are over 70 or have a compromised immune system:

Avoid visiting outdoor public spaces;







Remain indoors or spend time in the backyard or other personal outdoor space;







Pre-screen visitors by taking their temperature from a safe social distance; and







Require visitors to wear masks, if available.

All New YorkState park playgrounds, athletic courts, and sporting fields, visitor centers, nature centers, historic houses and most restrooms are closed.

All entrance fees have been waived.