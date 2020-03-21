Coronavirus in New York: Hudson Valley Updates
With news about the coronavirus changing so rapidly, it can be challenging to keep track of it all. We've collected all the links to our latest news and updates on the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on life in the Hudson Valley below.
Wednesday, April 29
New York Sees Increase in New COVID-19 Hospitalizations
Key Parts of ‘Today Show’ Being Filmed in ‘Upstate New York’
Hudson Valley Air Force Pilot Survives Battle With COVID-19
Hudson Valley Unlikely To Be Allowed to Reopen in Near Future
Near ‘Universal Support’ For Cuomo to Extend New York On Pause
Tuesday, April 28
Cuomo Announces More Plans to Reopen New York
New York Groceries May See Meat Shortages in Near Future
Where Does the Hudson Valley Have the Most COVID-19 Cases?
Many Roads in the Hudson Valley Are Now Closed Due to COVID-19
IRS Fixes Issues With Stimulus Payment Tool
Moving Video Shows Local Woman Going Home After Beating COVID-19
New York Nurse Takes Own Life After Treating COVID-19 Patients
Monday, April 27
New York Nurse on Frontline of COVID-19 Battle Dies From COVID-19
CDC Adds 6 New COVID-19 Symptoms
Hudson Valley Officials Discuss Plans to Reopen Restaurants
Cuomo Releases Steps on How New York Will Reopen
Cuomo: Yankees, Mets Could Play Games in New York This Summer
Over 130 Hudson Valley Residents Died From COVID-19 This Weekend
Saturday, April 25
Cuomo: COVID-19 Hospitalizations in New York Lowest Since April 1
Friday, April 24
Cuomo: Global Pandemic ‘Will Happen Again, Bank on It’
New York Firefighter’s 5-Month-Old Baby Dies From COVID-19
No Doctor’s Note Needed at New Hudson Valley COVID Testing Site
Over 230 Hudson Valley Residents Died From COVID-19 This Week
New York Launches Investigation Into COVID-19 Nursing Home Deaths
Thursday, April 23
Study Suggests 2.7 Million New Yorkers Infected With COVID-19
New COVID-19 Model Estimates When New York Can Start to Reopen
Timeline For When New Yorkers Will Get Stimulus Check
McConnell: No COVID-19 Bailout For New York State
CDC: 2 New York Pets Test Positive For COVID-19
Lower Hudson Valley Family Loses Mom, Dad, Sibling to COVID-19
Ulster County Company is Giving Thousands of Free Masks to Public
President Donald Trump Will Speak in Hudson Valley in June
Wednesday, April 22
Cuomo on Reopening New York: This is Not The Time to Act Stupidly
COVID-19 Forces Hudson Valley Hiking Trail Closures, Restrictions
Head of CDC Warns Second Wave of COVID-19 Could be Deadlier
70% of New York Prisoners With COVID-19 Are in the Hudson Valley
Sullivan County Releases Map of COVID-19 Cases
Cuomo: NY Will Double Testing After ‘Productive’ Talk With Trump
Tuesday, April 21
Cuomo: Parts of New York State Will Reopen Before Others
Which Parts of the Hudson Valley Have the Most COVID-19 Cases?
‘Healthy’ Trainer With Ties to Region Dies From COVID-19
New York Nurses File COVID-19 Lawsuits Against State, Hospitals
New Facebook COVID-19 Map Shows Number of Symptoms in New York
3 From Lower Hudson Valley Sue WHO For Alleged COVID-19 Cover-up
Monday, April 20
Out of Work New Yorkers Can Now File For COVID-19 Unemployment
Cuomo: New York State ‘Is Closed Unless We Say Otherwise’
Cuomo: New York Has Passed COVID-19 Peak, Warns of Second Wave
New York Golf Courses, Marinas, Boatyards Can Open
Over 150 More Hudson Valley Residents Die From COVID-19
New York State to Begin COVID-19 Antibody Testing on Monday
Saturday, April 18
Cuomo Suggests New Yorkers Wear Masks When Walking Dog
Friday, April 17
New York is in Serious Financial Crisis, Cuomo Mandates New Order
Here’s Why Many in New York Haven’t Received Their Stimulus Money
All DeCicco & Sons Are Now Closing on Sundays Due to COVID-19
1,220 Hudson Valley Residents Have Died From COVID-19
Thursday, April 16
New York’s Plan to Get People Out of Homes, Back to Work
Hudson Valley Shelter Finds Dog Home After Owner Dies of COVID-19
Social Distancing May Last in New York Until 2022, Study Finds
Orange County Executive: New York Doesn’t Have Enough Test Kits
Retired Hudson Valley Cop Needs Help in Battle With COVID-19
Lower Hudson Valley Police Officer Dies From Coronavirus
Wednesday, April 15
New York is One of Best States in Nation For Social Distancing
These Health Issues Are Killing Most New Yorkers With COVID-19
Hudson Valley Drive-In Theater Hopes To Reopen, End ‘Cabin Fever’
Cuomo: ‘King Trump’ is ‘Breaking’ the Constitution
Tuesday, April 14
Cuomo: New York Flattens the Curve, But Level is ‘Devastating’
What Part of the Hudson Valley Has The Most COVID-19 Cases?
Hudson Valley Firefighter is 1st Metro-North COVID-19 Death
World-Famous Painter From Hudson Valley Dies From COVID-19
Hudson Valley Hiking Trails Are Closing Very Early Due to Crowds
Hudson Valley Officials Will Work Together to Restart Life
Northeast Governors Say They Should Decide When States Reopen
Monday, April 13
COVID-19: New York, 5 Other States Teaming Up to Restart Economy
Cuomo: The Worst is Over for COVID-19 in New York, But Horrific
218 Hudson Valley Residents Have Died From COVID-19
New Yorkers Can Now Get Free Legal Assistance Due to COVID-19
Sunday, April 12
Cuomo: COVID-19 is Killing New Yorkers at a ‘Staggering’ Rate
Friday, April 10
Dutchess Exec Marc Molinaro’s Father Dies From COVID-19
New York Reports Negative ICU Admissions for First Time
Many Auto Insurers are Giving Refunds Due to COVID-19
6th ShopRite Worker Tests Positive for COVID-19 in Hudson Valley
All New York Golf Courses Are Now Closed
New York May Have Turned Corner In Fight Against COVID-19
Thursday, April 9
Cuomo: Additional Waves of COVID-19 are Expected in New York
Medical Professionals Blown Away With Community’s Support
New Yorkers Are Doing Less Social Distancing Than Italy, Europe
40 More COVID-19 Deaths Reported in Hudson Valley
New Guidance Issued for New York Hiking Trails, Parks
Marc Molinaro’s Dad is ‘Struggling to Stay Alive’ With COVID-19
Flags Lowered in Hudson Valley To Honor COVID-19 Victims
Wednesday, April 8
New York Releases Data on COVID-19 Deaths Including Age, Race
Hudson Valley Father of 5 Dies From COVID-19 on Twin’s Birthday
Marist Graduate, Healthy 30-Year-Old Dies From Coronavirus
New York Farmers Forced to Dump Milk Due to Coronavirus
COVID-19 Is Causing Many Hudson Valley Residents to Litter
New York Reports Biggest Single-Day Increase in COVID-19 Deaths
Tuesday, April 7
Popular Hudson Valley Hiking Trails Are Closing Due to Crowds
Here’s How to Report Unlawful Social Gatherings in New York State
Cuomo Offers Some Good News in Terms of COVID-19 in New York
Nearly 30 More COVID-19 Deaths Reported in Hudson Valley
Ulster County on Pace to Run Out of Beds, Ventilators in Days
Hudson Valley Businesses Offering First Responders a Free Lunch
Monday, April 6
All New York Schools, Non-Essential Businesses Will Stay Closed
Fines Doubled For Not Social Distancing in New York
Surgeon General: This Week Will ‘'be Our Pearl Harbor, 9/11'
Where Each COVID-19 Case Originates From in the Hudson Valley
Over 25 Hudson Valley Residents Die From COVID-19
2 Hudson Valley Credit Unions Close After Employees Get COVID-19
Over 4,000 New Yorkers With COVID-19 Testing Anti-Malarial Drug
Dutchess, Ulster Needs Your Help to Help Fight COVID-19
Sunday, April 5
Cuomo: COVID-19 Peak is Here or Near, But Shares More Good News
Saturday, April 4
Medical Students Near Graduation Can Start Working Now in NY
Friday, April 3
New York COVID Death Toll Nears 3,000 After Deadliest Day
New York Teacher Tests Positive For COVID-19 For Second Time
28-Year-Old Among 11 More COVID-19 Deaths in Hudson Valley
New Yorkers Should Cover Face While in Public, NYC Mayor Says
Actor, Broadway Star From Hudson Valley Has COVID-19
Fundraiser Will Feed Medical Staff From Hudson Valley Restaurants
Thursday, April 2
Cuomo: New York Will Run Out of Ventilators In Days
Hudson Valley Residents With COVID-19 Allegedly Not Staying Home
Hudson Valley Doctor, Two-Time Cancer Survivor Dies From COVID-19
Bill Gates Foundation Predicts 16,000 NY Deaths From COVID-19
15 COVID-19 Related Deaths Reported in Hudson Valley
Orange County Police Hoping to Make Child’s Birthday Special
Wednesday, April 1
Marist Graduate, Teacher Dies From COVID-19
New Yorkers Are Urged To Not Travel Within The State
Hudson Valley Teacher Among 12 More Local COVID-19 Deaths
Cuomo: No One in New York Can Get Evicted For Not Paying Rent
OC Executive: Cuomo Denys Kiryas Joel COVID-19 Containment Zone
Cuomo: ‘Your Stupid Actions Don’t Just Affect You’
OC Executive: Treat Everyone As if They Have Coronavirus
Tuesday, March 31, 2020
Fourth COVID-19-Related Death in Dutchess
Cuomo: Coronavirus Won’t End By Easter
Andrew Cuomo’s Brother Has Coronavirus
Cuomo: ‘We Underestimated This Virus’
Hudson Valley Coach Among 4 More Confirmed COVID-19 Deaths
Orange County Is Critically Low on ICU Beds
Cuomo Gives Some More Good News About Coronavirus in New York
Poughkeepsie Playgrounds, Basketball Courts Are Closed
What to Do If You See Price Gouging in New York
Monday, March 30, 2020
Possible Coronavirus Exposure at Man Orange County Stores
New Restrictions in Place for Many Hudson Valley Hiking Trails
New York State Campgrounds, Cabins, Cottages Are Closed
'Thousands' of New Yorkers Will Die From COVID-19, Cuomo Says
Putnam County Now Lists Where Each COVID-19 Case Originates From
'Bogus' 'Coronavirus-Killing' Devices Are Being Sold in New York
No New York Quarantine, CDC Issues Travel Advisory for Tri-State
Mount Beacon Park Is Now Closed
Sunday, March 29, 2020
Ulster County Reports First COVID-19 Death
Trump Extends Social Distancing Guidelines to April 30th
Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in New York as of March 29
Cuomo: 'No One Is Going to Attack New York'
Cuomo: 100% of Company's Workforce Must Continue to Stay Home
Saturday, March 28, 2020
Orange County Releases Map of COVID-19 Cases
Friday, March 27, 2020
All New York Schools Are Closed Until At Least Mid-April
Clintons Send Over 400 Pizzas to New York Hospitals
Counties in the Region Urge Others To Stay Away
Health Commissioner: Orange County Residents Should Stay Home
3 More Hudson Valley Residents Die From Coronavirus
Ulster County Now Lists Where Each COVID-19 Case Originates From
Thursday, March 26, 2020
Possible Coronavirus Exposure at Orange County Walmart
Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in New York as of March 26
Cuomo: New York is Losing $10-15 Billion in Revenue From COVID-19
Coronavirus-Related Deaths in New York Jump 100 in One Day
What the $2 Trillion Stimulus Package Means for New Yorkers
Hudson Valley Man Refused Service Over Coronavirus Fears
NYC Mayor: Over Half of All New Yorkers Will Get Coronavirus
Cuomo Gives Some Good News About Coronavirus in New York
SUNY New Paltz Teacher, Student Test Positive for Coronavirus
Wednesday, March 25, 2020
OCHC: Any Public Site in Orange County is a Potential Site For COVID-19
Cuomo: Some New York City Streets Will Be Closed to Cars
Cuomo Fires Back at Trump's Accelerated Coronavirus Timeline
All New York State Park Playgrounds, Courts, Fields Are Closed
5 ShopRite Workers Test Positive for Coronavirus in Hudson Valley
Everyone Who Was in New York Should Self-Quarantine
Tuesday, March 24, 2020
Cuomo: COVID-19 Apex in New York Happening Sooner, Higher Cases
ShopRite of Lagrangeville Employee Tests Positive for Coronavirus
Orange County Restaurant Offering Family Taco Kits
Tops Supermarket Gives Employees Raises, Is Hiring
Hudson Valley Farm Offering Free Groceries to Those in Need
Hollywood Stars Tell New Yorkers to Stay Home, Save Lives
All New York Hospitals Must Increase Capacity by 50 Percent
AG Urges Employees to File Complaints If Jobs Are Ignoring Orders
Dutchess County Issues Urgent Request for First Responders
Monday, March 23, 2020
Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in New York as of March 23
Cuomo Tells New Yorkers Be Prepared to Be Out of Work for Months
Updated List on What Businesses Are Considered Essential
Cuomo Thinks the Coronavirus Pandemic Could Last 9 Months
Cuomo Issues New Rules All New Yorkers Should Follow
Major Changes on New York State Thruway Announced
Drive-Thru Coronavirus Collection Sites Now in Dutchess, Ulster
Sunday, March 22, 2020
Cuomo Cancels All Non-Critical Elective Surgeries in New York
Dutchess County Reports First Coronavirus-Related Death
Saturday, March 21, 2020
Cuomo: 40% Will Get Coronavirus, Virus Will Be Around for Months
2 SUNY New Paltz Faculty Members Have Coronavirus
Friday, March 20, 2020
Hudson Valley Grocery Store Information
Here's What Businesses Are Considered 'Essential' in New York
Molinaro: April Isn't Going to Be a School Month
Cuomo: 100% of Company's Workforce Must Stay at Home
All New York Barbershops, Hair Salons, Tattoo Parlors Must Close
Ulster County Issues New Guidance for Daycares
Dutchess, Ulster Execs Holding Facebook Town Hall
Hudson Valley Counties Providing Free Food, Meds to Residents
Thursday, March 19, 2020
New York Supermarkets Looking to Hire Over 2,000 Workers
Cuomo: No More Than 25% of Company's Workforce Can Leave Home
Some Stores at Hudson Valley Malls Will Remain Open
Floating Hospital Is Coming to New York to Help Fight Coronavirus
Two More Sullivan County Residents Have Coronavirus
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
New York Malls, Amusement Parks, Bowling Alleys Ordered Closed
Cuomo: No More Than 50% of Company's Workforce Can Leave Home
Hudson Valley Stores Adjust Hours, Make Other Changes
NYC Mayor: 'All New Yorkers Should Prepare for Shelter in Place'
Cuomo Expects Coronavirus to Peak in 45 Days, More Changes Likely
Coronavirus Confirmed at Three Orange County Locations
New York Lawmakers Strike Deal on Paid Sick Leave
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
New Yorkers Might Receive $1,000 Stimulus Checks in the Near Future
VA Hudson Valley Health Care System Confirms Presumptive Positive COVID-19 Case
ShopRite Temporarily Suspends Returns
Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in New York Soar Past 1,000
Cuomo Closes New York Schools Until at Least April
Cuomo Wants Most New York Businesses Closed
Businesses in Hudson Valley Can Sell Take-Out Alcohol
Monday, March 16, 2020
Nonessential SUNY New Paltz Employees Asked to Work From Home
Trump: Avoid Gathering in Groups of More Than 10 People
1st Sullivan County Resident Tests Positive for Coronavirus
Hudson Valley Residents Offering Delivery or Takeout
New York Continues to Lead Country in Known Coronavirus Cases
All Tri-State Restaurants, Bars, Gyms Are Closing
Cuomo Urges New Yorkers to 'Stay Home' Practice Social Distancing
Someone With Coronavirus Was Inside Middletown High School
OC Executive: NY Businesses, Restaurants May Close This Week
Cuomo Calls on Trump to Take Federal Action to Fight Coronavirus
Sunday, March 15, 2020
CDC Recommends Canceling Large Events, Big Gathering for 8 Weeks
Coronavirus Confirmed in Putnam, Greene Counties
Cuomo Urges Businesses to Close, Have Employees Work From Home
2 NY Assembly Members Latest to Test Positive for COVID-19
Stop & Shop Adjusting Store Hours
Saturday, March 14, 2020
Sullivan County Orders Schools Closed for 3 Weeks
Marist College Student Tests Positive for Coronavirus
COVID-19 Case on Bard Campus, More in Orange County
Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Increase in New York, Hudson Valley
82-Year-Old NYC Woman Becomes New York's First COVID-19 Death
Friday, March 13, 2020
National Emergency Declared Over Coronavirus, More Cases in Hudson Valley
Orange County Executive Recommends Two-Week School Closures
Ulster, Dutchess Schools Closing for Two Weeks
Coronavirus in New York York: Not Statewide School Closures--Yet
Hudson Valley Gyms Issue Protocols to Stop Spread of Coronavirus
State of Emergency Declared in Ulster County
1st East Coast Drivethru Testing Located in Lower Hudson Valley
Thursday, March 12, 2020
Coronavirus Confirmed in Dutchess County, More in Ulster County
New York Bans Gatherings of 500 or More
First Orange County Resident Tests Positive for Coronavirus
Orange County Patient Tests Positive for Coronavirus
Hudson Valley Official Recommends Canceling All Large Gatherings
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
2nd Coronavirus Case Confirmed in Orange County, 5 Schools Closed
Schools in Hudson Valley Take Proactive Coronavirus Measures
NJ Man Who Died From Coronavirus Worked in Lower Hudson Valley
'Containment Zone' Created for Cluster of Coronavirus Cases in NY
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
Mount Saint Mary College Students, Staff Ordered Off Campus
Ulster Coronavirus Patient Had Contact With Dutchess Residents
Sunday, March 8, 2020
1st Ulster County Resident Tests Positive for Coronavirus
Saturday, March 7, 2020
New York Coronavirus Cases Reach 89
Friday, March 6, 2020
Doctor, Teacher Among New Coronavirus Cases in New York
Thursday, March 5, 2020
10 Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus Linked to Lower Hudson Valley
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
4 New Cases of Coronavirus in Lower Hudson Valley Confirmed
4 New York Schools Close After Man Diagnosed With Coronavirus
Tuesday, March 3, 2020
First Positive Case of Coronavirus Confirmed in Westchester