Coronavirus in New York: Hudson Valley Updates

With news about the coronavirus changing so rapidly, it can be challenging to keep track of it all. We've collected all the links to our latest news and updates on the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on life in the Hudson Valley below.

Wednesday, April 29

New York Sees Increase in New COVID-19 Hospitalizations

Key Parts of ‘Today Show’ Being Filmed in ‘Upstate New York’

Hudson Valley Air Force Pilot Survives Battle With COVID-19

Hudson Valley Unlikely To Be Allowed to Reopen in Near Future

Near ‘Universal Support’ For Cuomo to Extend New York On Pause

Tuesday, April 28

Cuomo Announces More Plans to Reopen New York

New York Groceries May See Meat Shortages in Near Future

Where Does the Hudson Valley Have the Most COVID-19 Cases?

Many Roads in the Hudson Valley Are Now Closed Due to COVID-19

IRS Fixes Issues With Stimulus Payment Tool

Moving Video Shows Local Woman Going Home After Beating COVID-19

New York Nurse Takes Own Life After Treating COVID-19 Patients

Monday, April 27

New York Nurse on Frontline of COVID-19 Battle Dies From COVID-19

CDC Adds 6 New COVID-19 Symptoms

Hudson Valley Officials Discuss Plans to Reopen Restaurants

Cuomo Releases Steps on How New York Will Reopen

Cuomo: Yankees, Mets Could Play Games in New York This Summer

Over 130 Hudson Valley Residents Died From COVID-19 This Weekend

Saturday, April 25

Cuomo: COVID-19 Hospitalizations in New York Lowest Since April 1

Friday, April 24

Cuomo: Global Pandemic ‘Will Happen Again, Bank on It’

New York Firefighter’s 5-Month-Old Baby Dies From COVID-19

No Doctor’s Note Needed at New Hudson Valley COVID Testing Site

Over 230 Hudson Valley Residents Died From COVID-19 This Week

New York Launches Investigation Into COVID-19 Nursing Home Deaths

Thursday, April 23

Study Suggests 2.7 Million New Yorkers Infected With COVID-19

New COVID-19 Model Estimates When New York Can Start to Reopen

Timeline For When New Yorkers Will Get Stimulus Check

McConnell: No COVID-19 Bailout For New York State

CDC: 2 New York Pets Test Positive For COVID-19

Lower Hudson Valley Family Loses Mom, Dad, Sibling to COVID-19

Ulster County Company is Giving Thousands of Free Masks to Public

President Donald Trump Will Speak in Hudson Valley in June

Wednesday, April 22

Cuomo on Reopening New York: This is Not The Time to Act Stupidly

COVID-19 Forces Hudson Valley Hiking Trail Closures, Restrictions

Head of CDC Warns Second Wave of COVID-19 Could be Deadlier

70% of New York Prisoners With COVID-19 Are in the Hudson Valley

Sullivan County Releases Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cuomo: NY Will Double Testing After ‘Productive’ Talk With Trump

Tuesday, April 21

Cuomo: Parts of New York State Will Reopen Before Others

Which Parts of the Hudson Valley Have the Most COVID-19 Cases?

‘Healthy’ Trainer With Ties to Region Dies From COVID-19

New York Nurses File COVID-19 Lawsuits Against State, Hospitals

New Facebook COVID-19 Map Shows Number of Symptoms in New York

3 From Lower Hudson Valley Sue WHO For Alleged COVID-19 Cover-up

Monday, April 20

Out of Work New Yorkers Can Now File For COVID-19 Unemployment

Cuomo: New York State ‘Is Closed Unless We Say Otherwise’

Cuomo: New York Has Passed COVID-19 Peak, Warns of Second Wave

New York Golf Courses, Marinas, Boatyards Can Open

Over 150 More Hudson Valley Residents Die From COVID-19

New York State to Begin COVID-19 Antibody Testing on Monday

Saturday, April 18

Cuomo Suggests New Yorkers Wear Masks When Walking Dog

Friday, April 17

New York is in Serious Financial Crisis, Cuomo Mandates New Order

Here’s Why Many in New York Haven’t Received Their Stimulus Money

All DeCicco & Sons Are Now Closing on Sundays Due to COVID-19

1,220 Hudson Valley Residents Have Died From COVID-19

Thursday, April 16

New York’s Plan to Get People Out of Homes, Back to Work

Hudson Valley Shelter Finds Dog Home After Owner Dies of COVID-19

Social Distancing May Last in New York Until 2022, Study Finds

Orange County Executive: New York Doesn’t Have Enough Test Kits

Retired Hudson Valley Cop Needs Help in Battle With COVID-19

Lower Hudson Valley Police Officer Dies From Coronavirus

Wednesday, April 15

New York is One of Best States in Nation For Social Distancing

These Health Issues Are Killing Most New Yorkers With COVID-19

Hudson Valley Drive-In Theater Hopes To Reopen, End ‘Cabin Fever’

Cuomo: ‘King Trump’ is ‘Breaking’ the Constitution

Tuesday, April 14

Cuomo: New York Flattens the Curve, But Level is ‘Devastating’

What Part of the Hudson Valley Has The Most COVID-19 Cases?

Hudson Valley Firefighter is 1st Metro-North COVID-19 Death

World-Famous Painter From Hudson Valley Dies From COVID-19

Hudson Valley Hiking Trails Are Closing Very Early Due to Crowds

Hudson Valley Officials Will Work Together to Restart Life

Northeast Governors Say They Should Decide When States Reopen

Monday, April 13

COVID-19: New York, 5 Other States Teaming Up to Restart Economy

Cuomo: The Worst is Over for COVID-19 in New York, But Horrific

218 Hudson Valley Residents Have Died From COVID-19

New Yorkers Can Now Get Free Legal Assistance Due to COVID-19

Sunday, April 12

Cuomo: COVID-19 is Killing New Yorkers at a ‘Staggering’ Rate

Friday, April 10

Dutchess Exec Marc Molinaro’s Father Dies From COVID-19

New York Reports Negative ICU Admissions for First Time

Many Auto Insurers are Giving Refunds Due to COVID-19

6th ShopRite Worker Tests Positive for COVID-19 in Hudson Valley

All New York Golf Courses Are Now Closed

New York May Have Turned Corner In Fight Against COVID-19

Thursday, April 9

Cuomo: Additional Waves of COVID-19 are Expected in New York

Medical Professionals Blown Away With Community’s Support

New Yorkers Are Doing Less Social Distancing Than Italy, Europe

40 More COVID-19 Deaths Reported in Hudson Valley

New Guidance Issued for New York Hiking Trails, Parks

Marc Molinaro’s Dad is ‘Struggling to Stay Alive’ With COVID-19

Flags Lowered in Hudson Valley To Honor COVID-19 Victims

Wednesday, April 8

New York Releases Data on COVID-19 Deaths Including Age, Race

Hudson Valley Father of 5 Dies From COVID-19 on Twin’s Birthday

Marist Graduate, Healthy 30-Year-Old Dies From Coronavirus

New York Farmers Forced to Dump Milk Due to Coronavirus

COVID-19 Is Causing Many Hudson Valley Residents to Litter

New York Reports Biggest Single-Day Increase in COVID-19 Deaths

Tuesday, April 7

Popular Hudson Valley Hiking Trails Are Closing Due to Crowds

Here’s How to Report Unlawful Social Gatherings in New York State

Cuomo Offers Some Good News in Terms of COVID-19 in New York

Nearly 30 More COVID-19 Deaths Reported in Hudson Valley

Ulster County on Pace to Run Out of Beds, Ventilators in Days

Hudson Valley Businesses Offering First Responders a Free Lunch

Monday, April 6

All New York Schools, Non-Essential Businesses Will Stay Closed

Fines Doubled For Not Social Distancing in New York

Surgeon General: This Week Will ‘'be Our Pearl Harbor, 9/11'

Where Each COVID-19 Case Originates From in the Hudson Valley

Over 25 Hudson Valley Residents Die From COVID-19

2 Hudson Valley Credit Unions Close After Employees Get COVID-19

Over 4,000 New Yorkers With COVID-19 Testing Anti-Malarial Drug

Dutchess, Ulster Needs Your Help to Help Fight COVID-19

Sunday, April 5

Cuomo: COVID-19 Peak is Here or Near, But Shares More Good News

Saturday, April 4

Medical Students Near Graduation Can Start Working Now in NY

Friday, April 3

New York COVID Death Toll Nears 3,000 After Deadliest Day

New York Teacher Tests Positive For COVID-19 For Second Time

28-Year-Old Among 11 More COVID-19 Deaths in Hudson Valley

New Yorkers Should Cover Face While in Public, NYC Mayor Says

Actor, Broadway Star From Hudson Valley Has COVID-19

Fundraiser Will Feed Medical Staff From Hudson Valley Restaurants

Thursday, April 2

Cuomo: New York Will Run Out of Ventilators In Days

Hudson Valley Residents With COVID-19 Allegedly Not Staying Home

Hudson Valley Doctor, Two-Time Cancer Survivor Dies From COVID-19

Bill Gates Foundation Predicts 16,000 NY Deaths From COVID-19

15 COVID-19 Related Deaths Reported in Hudson Valley

Orange County Police Hoping to Make Child’s Birthday Special

Wednesday, April 1

Marist Graduate, Teacher Dies From COVID-19

New Yorkers Are Urged To Not Travel Within The State

Hudson Valley Teacher Among 12 More Local COVID-19 Deaths

Cuomo: No One in New York Can Get Evicted For Not Paying Rent

OC Executive: Cuomo Denys Kiryas Joel COVID-19 Containment Zone

Cuomo: ‘Your Stupid Actions Don’t Just Affect You’

OC Executive: Treat Everyone As if They Have Coronavirus

Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Fourth COVID-19-Related Death in Dutchess

Cuomo: Coronavirus Won’t End By Easter

Andrew Cuomo’s Brother Has Coronavirus

Cuomo: ‘We Underestimated This Virus’

Hudson Valley Coach Among 4 More Confirmed COVID-19 Deaths

Orange County Is Critically Low on ICU Beds

Cuomo Gives Some More Good News About Coronavirus in New York

Poughkeepsie Playgrounds, Basketball Courts Are Closed

What to Do If You See Price Gouging in New York

Monday, March 30, 2020

Possible Coronavirus Exposure at Man Orange County Stores

New Restrictions in Place for Many Hudson Valley Hiking Trails

New York State Campgrounds, Cabins, Cottages Are Closed

'Thousands' of New Yorkers Will Die From COVID-19, Cuomo Says

Putnam County Now Lists Where Each COVID-19 Case Originates From

'Bogus' 'Coronavirus-Killing' Devices Are Being Sold in New York

No New York Quarantine, CDC Issues Travel Advisory for Tri-State

Mount Beacon Park Is Now Closed

Sunday, March 29, 2020

Ulster County Reports First COVID-19 Death

Trump Extends Social Distancing Guidelines to April 30th

Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in New York as of March 29

Cuomo: 'No One Is Going to Attack New York'

Cuomo: 100% of Company's Workforce Must Continue to Stay Home

Saturday, March 28, 2020

Orange County Releases Map of COVID-19 Cases

Friday, March 27, 2020

All New York Schools Are Closed Until At Least Mid-April

Clintons Send Over 400 Pizzas to New York Hospitals

Counties in the Region Urge Others To Stay Away

Health Commissioner: Orange County Residents Should Stay Home

3 More Hudson Valley Residents Die From Coronavirus

Ulster County Now Lists Where Each COVID-19 Case Originates From

Thursday, March 26, 2020

Possible Coronavirus Exposure at Orange County Walmart

Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in New York as of March 26

Cuomo: New York is Losing $10-15 Billion in Revenue From COVID-19

Coronavirus-Related Deaths in New York Jump 100 in One Day

What the $2 Trillion Stimulus Package Means for New Yorkers

Hudson Valley Man Refused Service Over Coronavirus Fears

NYC Mayor: Over Half of All New Yorkers Will Get Coronavirus

Cuomo Gives Some Good News About Coronavirus in New York

SUNY New Paltz Teacher, Student Test Positive for Coronavirus

Wednesday, March 25, 2020

OCHC: Any Public Site in Orange County is a Potential Site For COVID-19

Cuomo: Some New York City Streets Will Be Closed to Cars

Cuomo Fires Back at Trump's Accelerated Coronavirus Timeline

All New York State Park Playgrounds, Courts, Fields Are Closed

5 ShopRite Workers Test Positive for Coronavirus in Hudson Valley

Everyone Who Was in New York Should Self-Quarantine

Tuesday, March 24, 2020

Cuomo: COVID-19 Apex in New York Happening Sooner, Higher Cases

ShopRite of Lagrangeville Employee Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Orange County Restaurant Offering Family Taco Kits

Tops Supermarket Gives Employees Raises, Is Hiring

Hudson Valley Farm Offering Free Groceries to Those in Need

Hollywood Stars Tell New Yorkers to Stay Home, Save Lives

All New York Hospitals Must Increase Capacity by 50 Percent

AG Urges Employees to File Complaints If Jobs Are Ignoring Orders

Dutchess County Issues Urgent Request for First Responders

Monday, March 23, 2020

Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in New York as of March 23

Cuomo Tells New Yorkers Be Prepared to Be Out of Work for Months

Updated List on What Businesses Are Considered Essential

Cuomo Thinks the Coronavirus Pandemic Could Last 9 Months

Cuomo Issues New Rules All New Yorkers Should Follow

Major Changes on New York State Thruway Announced

Drive-Thru Coronavirus Collection Sites Now in Dutchess, Ulster

Sunday, March 22, 2020

Cuomo Cancels All Non-Critical Elective Surgeries in New York

Dutchess County Reports First Coronavirus-Related Death

Saturday, March 21, 2020

Cuomo: 40% Will Get Coronavirus, Virus Will Be Around for Months

2 SUNY New Paltz Faculty Members Have Coronavirus

Friday, March 20, 2020

Hudson Valley Grocery Store Information

Here's What Businesses Are Considered 'Essential' in New York

Molinaro: April Isn't Going to Be a School Month

Cuomo: 100% of Company's Workforce Must Stay at Home

All New York Barbershops, Hair Salons, Tattoo Parlors Must Close

Ulster County Issues New Guidance for Daycares

Dutchess, Ulster Execs Holding Facebook Town Hall

Hudson Valley Counties Providing Free Food, Meds to Residents

Thursday, March 19, 2020

New York Supermarkets Looking to Hire Over 2,000 Workers

Cuomo: No More Than 25% of Company's Workforce Can Leave Home

Some Stores at Hudson Valley Malls Will Remain Open

Floating Hospital Is Coming to New York to Help Fight Coronavirus

Two More Sullivan County Residents Have Coronavirus

Wednesday, March 18, 2020

New York Malls, Amusement Parks, Bowling Alleys Ordered Closed

Cuomo: No More Than 50% of Company's Workforce Can Leave Home

Hudson Valley Stores Adjust Hours, Make Other Changes

NYC Mayor: 'All New Yorkers Should Prepare for Shelter in Place'

Cuomo Expects Coronavirus to Peak in 45 Days, More Changes Likely

Coronavirus Confirmed at Three Orange County Locations

New York Lawmakers Strike Deal on Paid Sick Leave

Tuesday, March 17, 2020

New Yorkers Might Receive $1,000 Stimulus Checks in the Near Future

VA Hudson Valley Health Care System Confirms Presumptive Positive COVID-19 Case

ShopRite Temporarily Suspends Returns

Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in New York Soar Past 1,000

Cuomo Closes New York Schools Until at Least April

Cuomo Wants Most New York Businesses Closed

Businesses in Hudson Valley Can Sell Take-Out Alcohol

Monday, March 16, 2020

Nonessential SUNY New Paltz Employees Asked to Work From Home

Trump: Avoid Gathering in Groups of More Than 10 People

1st Sullivan County Resident Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Hudson Valley Residents Offering Delivery or Takeout

New York Continues to Lead Country in Known Coronavirus Cases

All Tri-State Restaurants, Bars, Gyms Are Closing

Cuomo Urges New Yorkers to 'Stay Home' Practice Social Distancing

Someone With Coronavirus Was Inside Middletown High School

OC Executive: NY Businesses, Restaurants May Close This Week

Cuomo Calls on Trump to Take Federal Action to Fight Coronavirus

Sunday, March 15, 2020

CDC Recommends Canceling Large Events, Big Gathering for 8 Weeks

Coronavirus Confirmed in Putnam, Greene Counties

Cuomo Urges Businesses to Close, Have Employees Work From Home

2 NY Assembly Members Latest to Test Positive for COVID-19

Stop & Shop Adjusting Store Hours

Saturday, March 14, 2020

Sullivan County Orders Schools Closed for 3 Weeks

Marist College Student Tests Positive for Coronavirus

COVID-19 Case on Bard Campus, More in Orange County

Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Increase in New York, Hudson Valley

82-Year-Old NYC Woman Becomes New York's First COVID-19 Death

Friday, March 13, 2020

National Emergency Declared Over Coronavirus, More Cases in Hudson Valley

Orange County Executive Recommends Two-Week School Closures

Ulster, Dutchess Schools Closing for Two Weeks

Coronavirus in New York York: Not Statewide School Closures--Yet

Hudson Valley Gyms Issue Protocols to Stop Spread of Coronavirus

State of Emergency Declared in Ulster County

1st East Coast Drivethru Testing Located in Lower Hudson Valley

Thursday, March 12, 2020

Coronavirus Confirmed in Dutchess County, More in Ulster County

New York Bans Gatherings of 500 or More

First Orange County Resident Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Orange County Patient Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Hudson Valley Official Recommends Canceling All Large Gatherings

Wednesday, March 11, 2020

2nd Coronavirus Case Confirmed in Orange County, 5 Schools Closed

Schools in Hudson Valley Take Proactive Coronavirus Measures

NJ Man Who Died From Coronavirus Worked in Lower Hudson Valley

'Containment Zone' Created for Cluster of Coronavirus Cases in NY

Tuesday, March 10, 2020

Mount Saint Mary College Students, Staff Ordered Off Campus

Ulster Coronavirus Patient Had Contact With Dutchess Residents

Sunday, March 8, 2020

1st Ulster County Resident Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Saturday, March 7, 2020

New York Coronavirus Cases Reach 89

Friday, March 6, 2020

Doctor, Teacher Among New Coronavirus Cases in New York

Thursday, March 5, 2020

10 Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus Linked to Lower Hudson Valley

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

4 New Cases of Coronavirus in Lower Hudson Valley Confirmed

4 New York Schools Close After Man Diagnosed With Coronavirus

Tuesday, March 3, 2020

First Positive Case of Coronavirus Confirmed in Westchester