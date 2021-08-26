When it comes to quality dairy products in the United States, Wisconsin is the runaway leader. "America's Dairyland" produces more cheese and butter than anywhere else in the US, and based on the results of Wisconsin's recent 2021 World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Contest, they've retained their crown in an abundance of dairy product categories.

But, a small state on the East Coast of the US made a couple of ripples in the world of dairy. Connecticut is home to 4 of the best dairy products in the world, according to the recent World Dairy Expo Championship. They've awarded "Best of" titles to three different Arethusa Farm of Litchfield dairy products, while New Britain's Guida's Dairy also took home an award for one of their signature products.

I've been a huge fan of every product that comes out of Arethusa Farm, their ice cream, sour cream, half and half, cheese, and yogurts are superior. Now, 3 of their products are officially among the best in the world.

According to the results of Wisconsin's 2021 World Dairy Expo's Dairy Products Championship Contest, Arethusa's Mt. Tom cheese won 1st place in the Open Class Hard Cheese category, with a #1 rating of 99.8%. Arethusa's Whole Milk Greek Yogurt also was crowned world's best in the Plain Greek Yogurt category, which won with a #1 rating of 99.5%. Arethusa got the Triple-Lindy with their Dark Chocolate ice cream, which was awarded 3rd Place in the Dark Chocolate Ice Cream category, scoring a 99.4% rating just behind some chumps from Wisconsin and Oregon. You were robbed Arethusa.

Another Connecticut treasure won at the championship for their milk, and it's a product that I've been drinking my whole life. Guida's Dairy has been milking cows for 135 years in "Hard-Hittin'" New Britain. Their milk is in practically every grocery store in Central Connecticut and their 2% White Milk just won 3rd place in the White Milk category of the World Dairy Expo Championship with a rating of 99.85%. We'll get you next time Illinois and Texas.

If you take the time to read through the results, the Northeast US fares pretty well against the rest of the US. Wisconsin Dairies dominate the list, but familiar East Coast staples like Vermont's Cabot and a little company named Kraft/Heinz out of Lowville, NY makes some serious cream cheese. It's nice to see some local products recognized among the world's best. Congrats Arethusa and Guida's, I love your dairy products.

