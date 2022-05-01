Most Complicated Coffee Orders Overheard in the Hudson Valley

What type of coffee person are you?

Most of us start each and every day with the heavenly taste of a cup of coffee. Honestly, I don't think I would be able to function without at least one cup every day. If you are like us and enjoy a cup or two a day, how do you take your coffee?

I ask because the other day I was at the Dunkin' drive-thru on Route 9-D in Beacon and while I was waiting to place my order there was a lady in front of me and while she was ordering I overheard her saying, "I'll take a medium roast large with 7 pumps of hazelnut, almond milk, 3 sugars, two shots of espresso and one shot of blueberry". WOW!! After hearing her saying all of that I looked to see if she was reading it from anything and believe it or not she was saying all of that off the top of her head...LOL!

Orders like that are why anytime I go out to get coffee I don't really ask anyone if they want any because there's no way I'm going to remember all of that. Usually, I'll ask, and if they start to ramble off stuff like what's above, I usually ask them to text me what they would like because I'm definitely forgetting it. Are you a complicated coffee orderer? Is there someone in your life that has a crazy coffee order?

Craziest Coffee Orders in the Hudson Valley

Jules in Poughkeepsie texted, "9 creamers 7 mocha swirls or 9 creamers 7 French vanilla swirl". Joe in Chester texted, "I’ll have a large iced coffee with 7 Splendas and 12 pumps of pumpkin". I don't think these are that bad, definitely sweet but not too hard to remember. Now Chris on the other hand, his wife's order for coffee is the far and away, the craziest one I've ever heard. Chris told us she takes an

"iced americano, 4 pumps of cinnamon dolce, 2 pumps classic syrup, heavy cream, vanilla sweet cream foam with cinnamon and almond milk!"

My large light and sweet order seems so boring compared to all of these new flavor "squirts and swirls" everybody is ordering nowadays...LOL! Do you have a complicated coffee order? Is yours more complicated than any of the ones mentioned above? Call or text us through the Wolf country app.