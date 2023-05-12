‘Complete Mess': Migrants Unexpectedly Arrive In Hudson Valley

Busses full of asylum seekers arrived in the Hudson Valley. Supporters and protestors greeted them. Officials say this is a "complete mess."

Busses full of migrants arrived in Orange County on Thursday, just hours after Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus announced he was told by Gov. Hochul that migrants would not be sent to a Newburgh hotel.

Migrants Arrive In Newburgh, Orange County, New York

"Last night, both the State and City assured the Town of Newburgh and Orange County that no buses with asylum seekers would be here until further notice. However, as many of you know, a bus carrying asylum seekers arrived at the Crossroads Hotel in Newburgh this morning," Neuhaus said. "The blame for this lies with the Mayor of New York and the Governor."

"Complete Mess" In New York State

Neuhaus called this a complete mess, saying the Empire State can’t trust New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

"It's a complete mess and the government has not been forthright and honest with us. This is a very big developing story, and unfortunately, I don't think the end is anywhere near soon.

Blames President Biden

Neuhaus also blamed President Biden.

"It's a disastrous mess that we have in the country. I will tell you, we are heading into the thick of a real political mess and I hate dealing with politics, but that's the way it is," he said. "It just doesn't make sense and it just coincides with the colossal poor planning from Washington. The buck stops with the president, he's got to come up with a plan."

State Of Emergency In Orange, Rockland Counties

Earlier this week, Orange and Rockland counties each declared a State of Emergency over New York City's migrant relocation plan.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced plans to send over 300 migrants to two hotels in the Hudson Valley because of overcrowding in New York City.

Adams said New York City is running out of room for asylum seekers.

